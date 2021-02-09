Global Aerosol paintsMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global Aerosol paints Market – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Aerosol Paints Market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

Aerosol paints, also known as spray paints are a type of paints that are sealed in a pressurized container and released in an aerosol spray when depressing a valve button. Unlike other traditional paints, these paints give a smooth and evenly coated. Aerosol paint is a growing market which is impacted by many factors but faces certain drawbacks like Stringent VOC Emission laws which act as path block for the growth of this market.

Stringent VOC Emission Laws:

Aerosol Paint and Coating Products results into Volatile Organic Compounds(VOCs) emissions from the solvents and propellants contained in them which affects the ozone and environment. The VOCs are the primary component of the asthma-inducing smog.

The U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has implemented a national rule to reduce the ozone-forming potential of VOC emissions from aerosol paints and coatings used. In Mar 2008, the rule came into effect that states reactivity limits for 36 different aerosol coating categories which are similar as developed and implemented by CARB (California Air Resources Board) in its California state-wide rule.

Since the mid-1980s, the aerosol paints industry has faced the issue of sales restrictions on aerosol paints and coatings products that are imposed by local and state municipalities. Aerosol paints processors, can-filling operations and packaging services, and wholesale distributors are affected by these regulations.

In the period 2007–2012, the total VOC emissions had a downward trend which is caused by the application of products with lower content of VOC, e.g. of water-based paints or aerosol coatings. As a concern, the legislative regulation has limited the content of solvents in the products supplied to market.

Due to some amendments proposed to Aerosol paints, the volume of paints that may be exempted by limiting the total mass of VOC (tons per year). These have resulted in an equivalent VOC emissions reduction of about 3.7 tons per day from Jan, 2017. So, the VOC Emission rules implementations and limitations on sales of Aerosol Paints and Coating products have resulted a decrease in Aerosol Paints market globally.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Aerosol Paints Market is segmented based on Technology into water-borne, solvent-borne and others. By End-User, the market is segmented into Construction, Automotive Industry, Wood and Furniture, Food Industry, Household Industry, and Others. By Raw Materials, it is segmented into Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Metal/Metal filled, and Others. Further, the market is segmented based on Applications such as Industrial Coatings, Architectural Coatings, Speciality Coatings, and Others. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes AkzoNobel N.V., Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd., Henkel AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, C. Johnson & Son, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Company, Thymes, LLC and Unilever PLC.

Why purchase the report?

Visualize the composition of the Aerosol Paints market across each indication, in terms of type and applications, highlighting the key commercial assets and players.

Identify commercial opportunities in Aerosol Paints by analyzing trends and co-development deals.

Excel data sheet with thousands of data points of the Aerosol Paints market – level 4/5 segmentation

PDF report with the most relevant analysis cogently put together after exhaustive qualitative interviews and in-depth market study

Product mapping in excel for the key Aerosol Paints products of all major market players.

Target Audience

Raw Material Suppliers/ Buyers

Product Suppliers/ Buyers

Industry Investors/Investment Bankers

Education & Research Institutes

Research Professionals

Emerging Companies

Manufacturers