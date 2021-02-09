Polycarbonate Panels MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Synopsis

states that market can rise at 2020, reveals factors that are likely to impact the market. A complete assessment of the COVID 19 impact on the polycarbonate panel market is offered with the report. As per MRFR study, the polycarbonate panels market can rise at 4.4% CAGR in the forecast period.

The moderate rise the application of polycarbonate panels can underpin the expansion of the polycarbonate panel market in the assessment period. The rise in the demand for polycarbonate panels driven by the support of the government for construction activities and increase in industrialization can prompt the expansion of the polycarbonate panel market in the assessment period. In addition, the rise in the need for polycarbonate panels for electronics and automotive applications can promote the expansion of the market in the review period. Governments, across the globe, are focused on the promotion of different infrastructure with effective designs that support reforms and regulations to boost the real estate industries can surge the expansion of the market through the study period.

Excellent elasticity, high functionality, high strength, and light weight are some important features that are highly beneficial in the construction sector is another important factor that can boost the expansion of the polycarbonate panels market across the study period. On the contrary, the rise of the polycarbonate panels market can be hindered by environmental hazards associated with polycarbonate sheets and constant fluctuation in raw material prices.

Market Segmentation

The segment analysis of the global polycarbonate panels market is done by type and application.

The type based segments of the polycarbonate panels market are multiwall panels, solid panels, and corrugated panels. The solid panels segment can generate a considerable high revenue for the market in the years ahead. As per MRFR analysis, the expansion of the polycarbonate panel market through the review period can be attributed to rise in the inclination of consumer toward solid panels owing to need for physical properties offered by polycarbonate panels.

The application based segments of the polycarbonate panel market are automotive, building & construction, and electrical & electronics others. The building & construction segment can earn high revenue for the polycarbonate panel market share in the study period due to rise in construction projects across emerging countries. Constant rise in urbanization and increase in residential spaces can boost the expansion of the market in the review period. The growing preference for polycarbonate roofing sheets in construction spaces due to its features, such as temperature resistance and light weight can also promote the polycarbonate panels through the review period.

Regional Analysis

In North America, the polycarbonate panels market can rise has at a considerable pace due to the presence of many latest construction technologies and their early adoption. The polycarbonate panels market in Europe can be attributed to similar growth drivers observed for polycarbonate panels market in North America. In the Asia Pacific region, the rise in the count of construction projects supported by investments in residential and commercial construction in growing APAC regions can impel the expansion of the regional market.

Market Players

Covestro AG (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Plazit Polygal (US), Trinseo (US), Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel), 3A Composites GmbH (Germany), Spartech (US), Excelite (China), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Gallina USA (US), Brett Martin Plastic Sheets (UK), Ug Plast Inc (US), Stabilit Suisse SA (Europe), DS Smith (UK), and MITSUBISHI GAS CHEMICAL COMPANY among others are some top notch companies in the polycarbonate panels market.

