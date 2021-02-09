Global Ready to Drink Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Overview

Market Research Future (MRFR) studied the Global Ready to Drink Market 2020 through the evaluation period across 2020 to 2023. The expansion of the worldwide ready to drink (RTD) industry can be at high pace that can garner decent turnover on the conclusion of the review period. The ready to drink beverages market growth can be attributed to increase in demand for ready to drink coffee and ready to drink tea. The increase in consumption of soft drinks and the growing cognizance about proven health benefits of such ready to drinks can favor the market to register exponential rise. Moreover, the expansion of consumer base for RTD across geographies, especially among the increasing young adults, can support the market rise. These beverages are often fortified with nutraceutical ingredients that act as functional drinks, thus can also boost their sales.

This can also support ready to drink market expansion. The rapid shift towards ready to drink coffee and tea over conventional drinks can support the market expansion in the near future. The antioxidant benefit of RTD tea in products customized for women and children are introduced. This is one observe to be one of the growth strategies of renowned ready to drink market players. The positioning of RTD tea and coffee as recreational beverage among professionals can also boost their traction, thus can foster the growth of the worldwide market of ready to drink market.

Key Players

Ocean Spray (USA), PepsiCo (USA), FUZE Beverage (USA), Coca-Cola (USA), Kraft Foods (USA), Nestlé (Switzerland), Campbell Soup Company (USA), and Red Bull GmbH (Austria) are some well-established companies that are studied by MRFR for the ready to drink market analysis. MRFR referred to different sources, such as databases that aid in the identification and collection of information relevant for commercial study of the ready to Drink market and other sources, such as encyclopedia and directories. Experts in the related industries and suppliers of RTD were interviewed to gain concrete understanding of the current stature and future prospects of the global Ready to Drink Market.

Market Segmentation

The segment evaluation of the Ready to drink market is done by type, distribution channel, and packaging.

The type-based segments of the Ready to Drink Market are Sports Drinks & Energy Drinks, Probiotic Drinks, Tea & Coffee, Fruit & Vegetable Juices, and Dairy & Non- Dairy Beverages among others. The Fruit & Vegetable Juices segment can dominate the global market. The increase in health awareness and rise in the consumption of probiotic drinks can cause the segment to thrive at the highest CAGR by 2023.

The packaging-based segments of the ready to drink market are Sachet, Bottle, Tetra Pack, and Tin Can among others. The Bottle segment can hold hegemony over the global market. The tetra pack segment can register potential increase at high expansion pace due to due to gradual increase in awareness about different health benefits, hygiene factor, and convenience of these products.

The distribution channel-based segments of the ready to drink market are store based and the e-commerce driven non-store based.

Regional Analysis

In Europe, the ready to drink market can earn outstanding revenue, following by North America and the APAC region. Alterations in consumption pattern, rise in pubbing culture, emergence of rapid weight loss diet trend, and escalation of disposable income across EU can drive the consumption of ready to drink beverages, thus can benefit the regional market. Furthermore, the expansion of working-class and rise in sales of on-the-go products, especially across densely populated regions, such as India, can play critical role in the underlining the market upsurge.