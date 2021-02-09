Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020  

Covid-19 Impact on Global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

This report studies the Blood Banking market, and blood banking refers to the process of collecting, separating, and storing blood. A blood bank is a center where blood gathered as a result of blood donation is stored and preserved for later use in blood transfusion. The term “blood bank” typically refers to a division of a hospital where the storage of blood product occurs and where proper testing is performed (to reduce the risk of transfusion related adverse events). However, it sometimes refers to a collection center, and indeed some hospitals also perform collection.

Blood and blood products can be applied in Hospital, Clinic and Other. The most of Blood and blood products is used in Hospital, and the market share of that is about 56.6 % in 2017.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Blood Bank (Blood Banking) YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 30210 million in 2019. The market size of Blood Bank (Blood Banking) will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Blood Bank (Blood Banking) market.

The following players are covered in this report:

American Red Cross

Japan Red Cross Society

New York Blood Center

Sanquin Blood Supply Foundation

America’s Blood Centers

Canadian Blood Services

Shire (Baxalta)

CSL

Grifols

Octapharma

Kedrion

LFB Group

Biotest

BPL

RAAS

CBPO

Hualan Bio

Sichuan Yuanda Shuyang

Abbott

Beckman Coulter

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories

bioMérieux

Cerus

Haemonetics

Immucor

Fresenius Kabi

MacoPharma

Ortho-Clinical

Terumo BCT

Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Breakdown Data by Type

Whole Blood

Red Blood Cell

Platelet

Plasma

White Blood Cell

Blood Bank (Blood Banking) Breakdown Data by Application

Hospital

Clinic

Others

