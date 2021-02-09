Clinical nutrition Market Report, demand, Analysis and Forecast

Clinical nutrition is targeted at patients ranging from infancy to old age and assisting them with their dietary habits. It covers dietary information for patients with chronic conditions, grievous injuries, and counseling for healthier lifestyles. The global clinical nutrition market report covers the latest trends and opportunities for the period of 2017 to 2027 (forecast period). The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been taken into consideration for estimating the scope of the market.

Market Scope

The global clinical nutrition market is expected to attain an overwhelming demand over the forecast period owing to the rise in health consciousness among the populace. Awareness of chronic diseases, rising number of cases, and a large geriatric populace are other drivers of the market. The loss of appetite in the elderly and low intake of necessary foods can trigger the need for clinical nutrition. Their susceptibility to diseases can favor the market even further.

The large cases of malnourishment are also touted to drive the market growth. As per a 2017 report by WHO, there are close to 15 million premature births globally. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the industry is huge owing to vital supplements and medicines being in short supply due to lockdowns imposed in nations. Rising number of cases of obesity and diabetes is one of the prime factors fueling market growth prospects.

But strict regulations pertaining to approval can hamper market growth.

Segmentation

The global clinical nutrition market is segmented by product. By product, it is segmented into parenteral nutrition, enteral nutrition, and infant nutrition. Infant nutrition is expected to gain a major share of the market till the end of the forecast period. The cases of malnourished children in developing economies are an indicator of the large potential of the market. Awareness programs aimed at educating the masses can foster the growth of the segment as well.

Enteral nutrition is further divided into standard and chronic illness, while parenteral nutrition is segmented into probiotic/prebiotic, soy based, milk based, organic, and others. Within the parenteral nutrition segment, the milk-based segment is expected to fetch huge revenues for the market.

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are regions covered in the global clinical nutrition market.

APAC is expected to dominate the market owing to number of premature births and rising awareness of clinical products. The large disposable income levels of consumers, the growing workforce of women, and urbanization can fuel the regional clinical nutrition market. Presence of nutritionists and dieticians and a large populace of the elderly can bode well for the market.

North America accounted for 23.1% market share in 2017. Large healthcare burden and awareness of clinical nutrition in the U.S. can augur favorably for the market. The high birth rate and sales of infant formulas are evidence of the large potential of the market. In addition, the manufacture of suitable products by nutritional manufacturers, food programs, and focus on elderly care can be lucrative avenues for the market to expand.

Competition Outlook

Fresenius Kabi AG, GroupeDanone, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Abbott Laboratories, Perrigo Company Plc, Hospira, Inc, Baxter International, Inc, Nestlé S.A, and Mead Johnson Nutrition Company are key players of the global clinical nutrition market.

