GlobalAncient Grains Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

A new market study, "Global Ancient Grains Market – 2018 – 2025" has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

The global Ancient Grains market was valued at USD xx million in 2017 and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period (2018-2025).

The global Ancient Grains market is segmented by crop type into Gluten Free Ancient Grains (Amaranth, Buckwheat, Chia, Kaniwa, Millet, Quinoa, Sorghum, Teff, Wild Rice and Others), Gluten Containing Ancient Grains (Barley, Einkorn, Farro, Kamut, Spelt and Others). Based on applications, the market is segmented into Bakery, Cereals, Confectionery, Frozen food, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

Rising demand for the protein and nutritious diet has directed these ancient grains from local and regional based stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets. Among all the grains, Quinoa has gained the major spotlight, due to a high recommendation from the dieticians and the fitness trainers, as they are a rich source of amino acids. In addition, the food & beverage manufacturers are introducing quinoa based foods into the market. All the factors have boosted the demand for the Quinoa.

Global Ancient Grains Market

This graph shows the dollar sales growth of gluten-free ancient grains in the United States in 2014, by category. For the 52 weeks ended July 13, 2014, the gluten-free grain quinoa saw a dollar sales growth of 35 percent in the United States.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Annie’s Homegrown Inc. (U.S.), Ardent Mills (Canada), Bunge Inc. (U.S.), Crunchmaster Inc.(U.S.), Enjoy Life Foods Inc.(U.S.), FutureCeuticals Inc. (U.S.), GFB Great Foods (India), Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. (U.S.), Great River Organic Milling Inc. (U.S.), Healthy Food Ingredients, Llc. (U.S.), Nature’s Path Foods (Canada), Purely Elizabeth Inc. (U.S.), Quinoasure Inc. (U.S.), SK Food International Inc. (U.S.) and Snyder’s-Lance Inc. (U.S.).

