Automotive Brake Linings Market Demonstrates an Astonishing Growth with Key Players and Forecast To 2025

Market Scope

The global automotive brake linings market is projected to expand in size at a rapid pace during the forecast period. The use of brake linings in SUVs, sales of four-wheelers, demand for off-highway vehicles, passenger safety in passenger and commercial vehicles, and low maintenance costs of upgrading the system are major drivers of the market. Technological strides in braking, rise in urbanization, and growing disposable income levels can bode well for the market.

However, strict regulations pertaining to use of lightweight materials in brake linings can hinder market growth.

Automotive Brake Linings Market Overview:

Automotive brake linings are braking systems employed for vehicle and consumer safety. They are materials attached to brake shoes with rivets and protects rotors from direct contact by creating friction to slow down the vehicle. The global automotive brake linings market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides estimations and projections for automotive manufacturers for the period of 2019 to 2025 (forecast period) while covering latest policies and norms on vehicle safety. The COVID-19 pandemic has also been included as a sizeable factor in the report.

Segmentation

The global automotive brake linings market is segmented on the basis of material, vehicle type, and sales channel.

On the basis of material, the global market has been segmented into semi-asbestos, ceramic, and non-asbestos brake lining. The non-asbestos brake lining segment is expected to gain the lead in demand owing to health hazards posed by consumption of asbestos. Its organic nature and high performance in face of high speeds can drive the segment growth.

On the basis of vehicle type, it has been divided into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Passenger cars are expected to command a huge share of the market due to concerns of passenger safety and long life of brake pads and high strength.

On the basis of sales channel, the global market has been divided into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM sales channel is expected to garner revenues for the market owing to trust in certain brands and concern of safety and security of passengers. The need for performance efficiency in brake systems and quality checks by component manufacturers can ensure the segment growth.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global automotive brake linings market has been segmented into four major regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). APAC is estimated to hold the highest market share throughout the forecast period owing to growing production and sales of automobiles from China, Japan and India. Furthermore, it is also expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the growing disposable income from countries such as China and India, increasing population, rapid urbanization, and increasing focus on driver and vehicle safety.

North America is likely to carve a huge share of the global automotive brake linings market owing to the resurgence of car production and the common mode of transportation for most passengers in the region.

Automotive Brake Linings Market Competitive Outlook

General Motors, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd, SGL Group, AKEBONO BRAKE INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Federal-Mogul, TMD FRICTION HOLDINGS GMBH, Meritor, Inc., Brembo S.p.A., Japan Brake Industrial Co., Ltd, and Continental AG are key players of the global automotive brake linings market.

