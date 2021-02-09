Global Solar Cells and ModulesMarket Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

According to HJ Research’s study, the global Solar Cells and Modules market is estimated to be valued at XX Million US$ in 2019 and is projected to reach XX Million US$ by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. The report on Solar Cells and Modules market provides qualitative as well as quantitative analysis in terms of market dynamics, competition scenarios, opportunity analysis, market growth, industrial chain, etc. In this study, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2020 to 2026 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solar Cells and Modules.
Key players in global Solar Cells and Modules market include:
Hanwha
First Solar
SunPower
Elkem Solar
Sharp
Kyocera Solar
Solar Frontier
Solarworld
Delsolar(NSP)
Trina Solar
Canadian Solar
Jinko Solar
JA Solar
GCL System Integration
Yingli
Shunfeng
ReneSola
Risen
Chint Group
Hareonsolar
Eging PV
CSUN
BYD
HT-SAAE
Market segmentation, by product types:
Single Crystal Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Others
Market segmentation, by applications:
Residential
Commercial
Ground Station
Others
Market segmentation, by regions:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam)
Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru)
