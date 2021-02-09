Global BentazoneMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global BentazoneMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports. The global Bentazone market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bentazone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bentazone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bentazone in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bentazone manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF Crop Protection

Jiangsu Henglong Crop Protection

Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals

Farmlord Agrochemical Company

Anhui Fengle Agrochemical

Jiangsu Lulilai Company

Yufull

SinoHarvest

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bentazone 25% SL

Bentazone 48% SL

Other

Segment by Application

Fruits

Peanuts & Cereals

Phaseolus Beans & Soya Beans

Other