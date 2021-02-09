Global BentazoneMarket By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2025  

Summary – A new market study, “Global BentazoneMarket – 2018 – 2025” has been featured on WiseGuyReports. The global Bentazone market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bentazone volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bentazone market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Bentazone in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Bentazone manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
BASF Crop Protection
Jiangsu Henglong Crop Protection
Jiangsu Luye Agrochemicals
Farmlord Agrochemical Company
Anhui Fengle Agrochemical
Jiangsu Lulilai Company
Yufull
SinoHarvest
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Bentazone 25% SL
Bentazone 48% SL
Other
Segment by Application
Fruits
Peanuts & Cereals
Phaseolus Beans & Soya Beans
Other