Application Hosting Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The need for application hosting among enterprises for maintaining connectivity infrastructure and development of applications with constant updates and services are likely to bode well for the market. Availability, scaling, security, and compliance of application hosting and adherence to extensive hosting services can drive the market growth. The need for safeguarding of voluminous data and the penetration of smartphones can influence the market trajectory to a certain extent. Benefits of affordability, low risk, easy access, and low maintenance can benefit the market and encourage its adoption among enterprises.

But the dependence of enterprises on third-party cloud hosting vendors can hamper the market growth.

Segmentation

The application hosting market is differentiated by hosting type, service type, application type, organization size, and vertical.

By hosting type, the application hosting market is segmented into cloud hosting, managed hosting, and colocation hosting.

The service-type is categorized into database administration, application monitoring, application security, backup and recovery, and others. The application type includes web application and mobile application. The application monitoring segment is expected to garner significant demand over the forecast period owing to the use of tools for pinpointing issues which concerns customers.

By organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise and small and medium enterprises.

By industrial vertical, the market is segmented into manufacturing, BFSI, IT & telecommunication, media & entertainment, healthcare, retail & e-commerce, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the application hosting market is segmented into four different regions namely North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW).

North America is presumed to have significant growth in the application hosting market. The US is a leading country in the market owing to the presence of large number of solution providers in the region. Establishment of data centers for alleviating the burden of data traffic and network providers for handling incoming passenger volume can drive the regional market growth.

In addition, APAC is expected to have significant growth in the market. Japan, China, South Korea, and India are the leading countries in the region. The market growth is attributed to the surging adoption by hosting services by e-commerce websites such as Amazon, Flipkart, and others. Additionally, the region is also expected to witness increased investment from advanced to boost cloud infrastructure to outsource managed services.

Europe can be lucrative for the global application hosting market owing to their benefits to organization and large enterprises. The use of cloud and collocation providers for data centers to safeguard critical data can bode well for the market. This is evident with the growth of hybrid cloud providers in Switzerland providing their hosting services.

Competitive Outlook

Google LLC

Sungard AS

LiquidWeb

Amazon Web Services

Microsoft Corporation

Rackspace, Apprenda

IBM Corporation

DXC technology

Spectrum Enterprise

Mergers and acquisitions, development of new products, and partnerships are prime strategies of players in the market. In 2020, Today Palomino Inc. acquired GCIS Inc. which can enhance the former’s cloud hosting and collocation service offerings.

