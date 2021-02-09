Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market Growth Opportunities, Analysis, Thriving Business, Future Trends, Competitive Analysis, Growth Strategies 2023

Global Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market – Overview

The global military aircraft actuation systems market is growing with the rapid pace. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of military aircraft actuation systems will grow at a rapid pace over the forecast period. The market is forecasted to witness slow but steady growth by 2021, which will be a surplus growth at a moderate CAGR during the projected period (2016 -2021).

A military aircraft actuation systems help to give an aircraft, a control broad range of applications such as extension and retraction of landing gears, monitoring, and controlling velocity and controlling engine speed by adjusting levers and flaps.

Different sources of energy such as electricity, hydraulic fluid pressure, or pneumatic pressure, which convert energy into motion, are used to operate the actuation systems. Moreover, rising investment in research and development will boost the market growth. The growing demand for automation and increase in the number of aircraft are estimated to gain higher popularity during the forecast period. Focus towards the development of autopilot landing system and the emergence of Auto-GCAS enhance the growth of the gear market for the automotive sector. However, high cost associated with autopilot system and thermal challenges of more electric aircraft (MEA) acts as a barrier to the growth of military aircraft actuation systems market.

The automotive military aircraft actuation systems market is completely dependent on the growth of military aircraft. Thus, the increasing or decreasing demand for the aircraft directly has an impact on the market. The total volume of aircraft operation, across the globe, in 2015, was almost 51,000 units and is expected to witness further boost by the year 2020. Moreover, the increase in the sales of aircraft has mainly been because of competitive and diverse options available for finance. The aerospace industry adopted new strategies to achieve greater efficiency, and reduced costs are increasing OEM’s dependence on tier 1 suppliers. Big players such as Boeing and Airbus focus more on integration and less on internal production capability. Thus, the growth of the military aircraft actuation systems market is expected to go hand in hand with the growth of aircraft.

In 2014, emerging regions in the military aerospace market, such as Brazil, China, India, and the Middle East countries, like Saudi Arabia and UAE, have increased their military spending in 2015. For example, China and India have over 5,000 military aircraft in 2015, that is, 5% more than the total number in 2014. The increase in the number of military aircraft will eventually increase the development of actuation systems, thereby driving the market. Growing demand for automation and increasing R&D investments are some key drivers of the market.

The global military aircraft actuation systems market as a whole is highly competitive. The dynamic business environment and cutthroat competition in the market constantly require high product quality, reliability, and aftermarket service. Development of cost-effective and systems require constant research & development support thus resulting in extensive capital investment at a constant rate.

Industry/ Innovation/ Related News:

January, 2018 – Moog Inc. was selected to supply its Common Electromechanical Actuation (CEMA) TVC system and its Rocket Engine Modules (REM) featuring the MONARC – 90 engines to Boeing for the NASA SLS Exploration Upper Stage (EUS) program.

May, 2016 – Rockwell Collins announced that its horizontal stabilizer trim and flap actuation systems installed on Cessna Citation Longitude super-midsize business jet.

June, 2013 – TransDigm Group acquired the assets of GE Aviation’s electromechanical actuation division for approximately $150 million in cash.

Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market – Segmentation

The Global Military aircraft actuation systems Market is segmented in to 3 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Type : Comprises Hydraulic, Electric and Pneumatic

Segmentation by Aircraft Wing : Comprises Fixed Wing and Rotary Wing

Segmentation by Regions : Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market: Regional Analysis

America market is dominating the market of military aircraft actuation systems market due to growth in aircraft industry. Development of UAV sector of the USAF and growing investment on UAVs are driving the market for military aircraft actuation systems. The market in the America is largely driven by increasing number of aircraft, UAV and the growing investments which helps in operations of aircrafts and other output.

Asia-Pacific region is referred to as the second-largest military aircraft actuation systems market due to factors such as growing number of military aircraft and simultaneously increasing military expenditure have fuelled the demand for vehicles in the country.

Key Players:

Honeywell International, Moog, Parker Aerospace, Rockwell Collins, United Technologies (UTC), Curtiss Wright, Eaton, GE Aviation, Saab, and Woodward and others are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Military Aircraft Actuation Systems Market.

