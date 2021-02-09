Global The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2030

Summary – A new market study, “The Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Until recently, LTE has predominantly been considered a supplementary mobile broadband technology in the public safety sector, to provide high-bandwidth data applications that cannot be delivered over existing narrowband LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems. However, with the standardization of capabilities such as MCPTT (Mission-Critical PTT) by the 3GPP, LTE is increasingly being viewed as an all-inclusive critical communications platform for the delivery of multiple mission-critical services ranging from PTT group communications to real-time video surveillance.

A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya. Among other notable engagements, several “early builder” networks are operational in the United States – that will subsequently merge with the wider FirstNet nationwide system; early pilot LTE networks for the Sate-Net program are in the process of being commercialized in South Korea; and Canada is beginning to see its first dedicated LTE network deployments, starting with the Halton Regional Police Service.

However, the use of LTE in the public safety sector is not restricted to dedicated networks alone. For example, the United Kingdom Home Office is in the process of deploying an ESN (Emergency Services Network) that will use British mobile operator EE’s commercial LTE RAN and a dedicated mobile core to eventually replace the country’s existing nationwide TETRA system. The secure MVNO (Mobile Virtual Network Operator) model is already being used in multiple European countries, albeit at a smaller scale – to complement existing TETRA networks with broadband capabilities. In addition, this approach also beginning to gain traction in other parts of the world, such as Mexico.

Driven by demand for both dedicated and secure MVNO networks, SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017, supporting ongoing deployments in multiple frequency bands across the 400/450 MHz, 700 MHz, 800 MHz, and higher frequency ranges. The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years. By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.

The “Public Safety LTE & Mobile Broadband Market: 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the global public safety LTE market, besides touching upon the wider LMR and mobile broadband industries. In addition to covering the business case, market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, applications, key trends, standardization, spectrum availability/allocation, regulatory landscape, deployment case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies for public safety LTE, the report presents comprehensive forecasts for mobile broadband, LMR, and public safety LTE subscriptions from 2017 till 2030. Also covered are unit shipment and revenue forecasts for public safety LTE infrastructure, devices, integration services and management solutions. In addition, the report tracks public safety LTE service revenues, over both private and commercial networks.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a list and associated details of over 190 global public safety LTE engagements – as of Q4’2017.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– Business case for public safety LTE and mobile broadband including market drivers, barriers, deployment models, economics, and funding strategies

– LTE network architecture and key elements comprising devices, RAN, mobile core (EPC, policy and application functions), and transport networks

– Key enabling technologies including group communications, MCPTT, ProSe (Proximity Services), IOPS (Isolated E-UTRAN operation for Public Safety), deployable LTE systems, HPUE (High-Power User Equipment), QPP (QoS, Priority & Preemption), and end-to-end security

– Public safety LTE application usage including mission-critical voice, mobile video, situational awareness, aerial surveillance, bandwidth-intensive field data applications, and emerging applications such as AR (Augmented Reality)

– Case studies of over 20 public safety LTE engagements worldwide, and analysis of large-scale nationwide projects including FirstNet in the United States, ESN in the United Kingdom, and Safe-Net in South Korea

– Opportunities for commercial mobile operators including spectrum leasing, priority service offerings, BYON (Build Your Own Network) platforms, and operator-branded public safety LTE platforms

– Spectrum availability and allocation for public safety LTE across the global, regional and national regulatory domains

– Standardization, regulatory and collaborative initiatives

– Industry roadmap and value chain

– Profiles and strategies of over 570 ecosystem players including LTE infrastructure & device OEMs, public safety system integrators, and application specialists

– Exclusive interview transcripts from 11 ecosystem players across the public safety LTE value chain: DSB (Directorate for Civil Protection, Norway), Ericsson, Airbus Defence and Space, Harris Corporation, CND (Core Network Dynamics), Bittium, Sepura, Sierra Wireless, Sonim Technologies, Kodiak Networks, and Soliton Systems

– Strategic recommendations for LMR equipment suppliers, public safety system integrators, LTE infrastructure, device & chipset suppliers, public safety agencies & stakeholders, and commercial & private mobile operators

– Market analysis and forecasts from 2017 till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

Public Safety LTE Infrastructure

Submarkets

– RAN (Radio Access Network)

– Mobile Core (EPC, Policy & Application Functions)

– Mobile Backhaul & Transport

RAN Base Station (eNB) Mobility Categories

– Fixed Base Stations

– Deployable Base Stations

RAN Base Station (eNB) Cell Size Categories

– Macrocells

– Small Cells

Deployable RAN Base Station (eNB) Form Factor Categories

– NIB (Network-in-a-Box)

– Vehicular Platforms

– Airborne Platforms

– Maritime Platforms

Mobile Backhaul & Transport Network Technology Categories

– Fiber & Wireline

– Microwave

– Satellite

Public Safety LTE Management & Integration Solutions

Submarkets

– Network Integration & Testing

– Device Management & User Services

– Managed Services, Operations & Maintenance

– Cybersecurity

Public Safety LTE Devices

Submarkets

– Private LTE

– Commercial LTE

Form Factor Categories

– Smartphones & Handportable Terminals

– Vehicle-Mounted Routers & Terminals

– Stationary CPEs

– Tablets & Notebook PCs

– USB Dongles, Embedded IoT Modules & Others

Public Safety LTE Subscriptions & Service Revenue

Submarkets

– Private LTE

– Commercial LTE

Public Safety Broadband over Private Mobile Networks

Submarkets

– Private LTE

– Private WiMAX

Public Safety Broadband Subscriptions over Commercial Mobile Networks

Submarkets

– 3G

– WiMAX

– LTE

Mobile Broadband Subscriptions

Submarkets

– 3G

– WiMAX

– LTE

– 5G NR (New Radio)

LMR Subscriptions

Submarkets

– Analog

– DMR

– dPMR, NXDN & PDT

– P25

– TETRA

– Tetrapol

– Others

LMR Narrowband Data Subscriptions

Submarkets

– P25 – Phase 1

– P25 – Phase 2

– TETRA

– TEDS

– Tetrapol

– Others

Public Safety LTE Applications

Submarkets

– Mission-Critical HD Voice & Group Communications

– Video & High-Resolution Imagery

– Messaging & Presence Services

– Secure Mobile Broadband Access

– Location Services & Mapping

– Enhanced CAD (Computer Aided Dispatching)

– Situational Awareness

– Telemetry, Control and Remote Diagnostics

– AR (Augmented Reality) & Emerging Applications

Regional Segmentation

The following regional markets are covered:

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the public safety LTE opportunity?

– What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?

– How is the market evolving by segment and region?

– What will the market size be in 2020 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which regions and submarkets will see the highest percentage of growth?

– How does standardization impact the adoption of LTE for public safety?

– What is the status of dedicated public safety LTE networks and secure MVNO offerings across the globe?

– When will the public safety sector witness the large-scale commercialization of key enabling technologies such as MCPTT, ProSe, IOPS, and HPUE?

– What opportunities exist for commercial LTE service providers and private LMR network operators?

– What are the prospects of NIB (Network-in-a-Box), vehicular, airborne and maritime deployable LTE platforms?

– Is there a substantial market opportunity for public safety LTE networks operating in Band 31 (450 MHz), and newer frequency bands such as Bands 68 and 72?

– How can public safety stakeholders leverage unused spectrum capacity to ensure the economic viability of dedicated LTE networks?

– Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should system integrators, vendors, and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– SNS Research estimates that annual investments in public safety LTE infrastructure will surpass $800 Million by the end of 2017. The market – which includes base stations (eNBs), mobile core and transport network equipment – is further expected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 45% over the next three years.

– By 2020, these infrastructure investments will be complemented by up to 3.8 Million LTE device shipments, ranging from smartphones and ruggedized handheld terminals to vehicular routers and IoT modules.

– A number of dedicated public safety LTE networks are already operational across the globe, ranging from nationwide systems in the oil-rich GCC region to citywide networks in Spain, China, Pakistan, Laos and Kenya.

– At present, more than 45% of all public safety LTE engagements – including in-service, planned, pilot, and demo networks – utilize spectrum in the 700 MHz range, primarily Bands 14 and 28.

– Due to the unavailability of ProSe-capable chipsets and devices, several public safety stakeholders including the United Kingdom Home Office are considering the continued use of LMR terminals to support direct-mode operation, as they migrate to LTE networks.

– The wider critical communications industry is continuing to consolidate with several prominent M&A deals such as Motorola Solutions’ recent acquisition of carrier-integrated PTT-over-cellular platform provider Kodiak Networks, and Hytera Communications’ takeover of the Sepura Group – a well known provider of TETRA, DMR, P25 and LTE systems.

