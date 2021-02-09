Global 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2030

Summary – A new market study, 5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Commonly referred to as FWA, Fixed Wireless Access has emerged as one of the most predominant use cases for early 5G network rollouts. Multiple mobile operators and service providers are initially seeking to capitalize on 5G as a fixed wireless alternative to deliver last-mile connectivity – at multi-hundred Megabit and Gigabit speeds – in areas with insufficient fiber holdings.

The very first standardized deployments of 5G-based FWA are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019. Largely driven by early commercial rollouts by Verizon Communications and AT&T in the United States, 5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.

The “5G for FWA (Fixed Wireless Access): 2017 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G-based FWA ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, revenue potential, application scenarios, service provider deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, vendor profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G-based FWA investments and operator services.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– 5G architecture, requirements and applications

– Market drivers and barriers to the adoption of 5G

– Key enabling technologies and complementary concepts

– Business case and application scenarios for 5G-based FWA

– Analysis of spectrum availability and allocation for 5G-based FWA

– Case studies of 13 FWA deployments based on 5G and other wireless technologies

– Company profiles and strategies of 80 FWA vendors

– Strategic recommendations for vendors and service providers

– Market analysis and forecasts till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

5G Infrastructure Investments

– 5G NR (New Radio) Infrastructure

– NextGen (Next Generation) Core Network

– Fronthaul & Backhaul Networking

5G-Based FWA User Equipment Investments

– Unit Shipments

– Unit Shipment Revenue

5G-Based FWA Operator Services

– Subscriptions

– Service Revenue

Application Scenario Segmentation

– Broadband Internet

– Pay TV

– IoT & Other Applications

User Base Segmentation

– Residential

– Business

Regional Segmentation

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the opportunity for 5G-based FWA?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will influence the development and adoption of 5G-based FWA?

– How have advanced antenna and chip technologies made it possible to utilize millimeter wave spectrum for 5G-based FWA?

– What are the key application scenarios for 5G-based FWA?

– Can 5G-based FWA enable mobile operators to tap into the pay TV market?

– How can mobile operators leverage early deployments of 5G-based FWA to better prepare their networks for planned 5G mobile service rollouts?

– What will be the number of 5G-based FWA subscriptions in 2019 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which regions and countries will be the first to adopt 5G-based FWA?

– Which frequency bands are most likely to be utilized by 5G-based FWA deployments?

– What is the cost saving potential of 5G-based FWA for last-mile connectivity?

– Who are the key market players and what are their strategies?

– What strategies should 5G-based FWA vendors and service providers adopt to remain competitive?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– 5G-based FWA subscriptions are expected to account for $1 Billion in service revenue by the end of 2019 alone. The market is further expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 84% between 2019 and 2025, eventually accounting for more than $40 Billion.

– SNS Research estimates that 5G-based FWA can reduce the initial cost of establishing last-mile connectivity by as much as 40% – in comparison to FTTP (Fiber-to-the-Premises). In addition, 5G can significantly accelerate rollout times by eliminating the need to lay cables as required for FTTP rollouts.

– The 28 GHz frequency band is widely preferred for early 5G-based FWA deployments, as many vendors have already developed 28 GHz-capable equipment – driven by demands for early field trials in multiple markets including the United States and South Korea.

– Millimeter wave wireless connectivity specialists are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for 5G-based FWA. However, in order to compete effectively against existing mobile infrastructure giants, they will need to closely align their multi-gigabit capacity FWA solutions with 3GPP specifications.

– While many industry analysts believe that 5G-based FWA is only suitable for densely populated urban areas, a number of rural carriers – including C Spire and U.S. Cellular – are beginning to view 5G as a means to deliver last-mile broadband connectivity to underserved rural communities.

