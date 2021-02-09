Global The 5G Wireless Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2030

Summary – A new market study, “The 5G Wireless Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Despite the lack of sufficient LTE coverage in parts of the world, mobile operators and vendors have already embarked on R&D initiatives to develop 5G, the next evolution in mobile networks. 5G is expected to provide a single network environment to deliver not only existing mobile broadband and IoT services, but also new innovations such as self-driving cars, cloud robotics, 3D holographic telepresence and remote surgery with haptic feedback.

In fact, many mobile operators are betting on 5G to diversify their revenue streams, as conventional voice and data service ARPUs decline globally. For example, South Korea’s KT has established a dedicated business unit for holograms, which it envisions to be a key source of revenue for its future 5G network.

At present, the 3GPP and other SDOs (Standards Development Organizations) are engaged in defining the first phase of 5G specifications. However, pre-standards 5G network rollouts are already underway, most notably in the United States and South Korea, as mobile operators rush to be the first to offer 5G services. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2017, pre-standards 5G network investments are expected to account for over $250 Million.

Although 2020 has conventionally been regarded as the headline date for 5G commercialization, the very first standardized deployments of the technology are expected to be commercialized as early as 2019 with the 3GPP’s initial 5G specifications set to be implementation-ready by March 2018. Between 2019 and 2025, we expect the 5G network infrastructure market to aggressively grow a CAGR of nearly 70%, eventually accounting for $28 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2025. These infrastructure investments will be complemented by annual shipments of up to 520 Million 5G-capable devices.

The “5G Wireless Ecosystem: 2017 – 2030 – Technologies, Applications, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the emerging 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, usage scenarios, vertical market applications, mobile operator deployment commitments, case studies, spectrum availability/allocation, standardization, research initiatives and vendor strategies. The report also presents forecasts for 5G investments and operator services.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report, as well as a 5G deployment tracking database covering over 60 global 5G trials, demos and commercial deployment commitments (as of Q1’2017).

“Topics Covered

The report covers the following topics:

– 5G NR (New Radio) and NextGen (Next Generation) system architecture

– Market drivers and barriers to the adoption of 5G networks

– 5G requirements, usage scenarios, vertical markets and applications

– Key enabling technologies including air interface design, higher frequency radio access, advanced antenna systems, flexible duplex schemes, D2D (Device-to-Device) connectivity, dynamic spectrum access, self-backhauling and network slicing

– Complementary concepts including NFV, SDN, hyperscale data centers, Cloud RAN, satellite communications and aerial networking platforms

– Case studies and review of mobile operator 5G commitments

– 5G standardization, development and research initiatives

– Analysis of spectrum availability and allocation strategies for 5G networks

– Competitive assessment of vendor strategies

– Review of investments on R&D and pre-standards 5G networks

– Standardized 5G infrastructure, user equipment and operator service forecasts till 2030

Forecast Segmentation

Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:

5G R&D Investments

– New Air Interface & Millimeter Wave Radio Access

– MIMO, Beamforming & Advanced Antenna Technologies

– Spectrum Sharing, Aggregation & Interference Management

– Virtualization & Cloud RAN

– Network Slicing & Other Technologies

Pre-Standards 5G Network Investments

– Pre-Standards Base Stations

– Pre-Standards User Equipment

– Transport Networking & Other Investments

Standardized 5G Infrastructure Investments

– 5G NR (New Radio)

 Distributed Macrocell Base Stations

 Small Cells

 RRHs (Remote Radio Heads)

 C-RAN BBUs (Baseband Units)

– NextGen (Next Generation) Core Network

– Fronthaul & Backhaul Networking

Standardized 5G User Equipment Investments

– Handsets

– Tablets

– Embedded IoT Modules

– USB Dongles

– Routers

5G Operator Services

– Subscriptions

– Service Revenue

Regional Segmentation

– Asia Pacific

– Eastern Europe

– Latin & Central America

– Middle East & Africa

– North America

– Western Europe

Key Questions Answered

The report provides answers to the following key questions:

– How big is the opportunity for 5G network infrastructure, user equipment and operator services?

– What trends, challenges and barriers will influence the development and adoption of 5G?

– How will 5G drive the adoption of AR (Augmented Reality)/VR (Virtual Reality) applications such as 3D holographic telepresence and 360 degree streaming of live events?

– How have advanced antenna and chip technologies made it possible to utilize millimeter wave spectrum for mobile communications in 5G networks?

– How can non-orthogonal multiple access schemes such as RSMA (Resource Spread Multiple Access) enable 5G networks to support higher connection densities for Millions of IoT devices?

– What will be the number of 5G subscriptions in 2019 and at what rate will it grow?

– Which regions and countries will be the first to adopt 5G?

– Which frequency bands are most likely to be utilized by 5G networks?

– Who are the key 5G vendors and what are their strategies?

– Will 5G networks rely on a disaggregated RAN architecture?

– How will 5G impact the fiber industry?

– Will satellite communications and aerial networking platforms play a wider role in 5G networks?

Key Findings

The report has the following key findings:

– The Unites States and South Korea are spearheading early investments in pre-standards 5G trial networks, as mobile operators rush to be the first to offer 5G networks. SNS Research estimates that by the end of 2017, pre-standards 5G network investments are expected to account for over $250 Million.

– Following completion of the 3GPP’s first phase of 5G specifications in March 2018, SNS Research expects that early adopters across the globe will simultaneously begin commercializing 5G services in 2019.

– Between 2019 and 2025, we expect the 5G network infrastructure market to aggressively grow a CAGR of nearly 70%, eventually accounting for $28 Billion in annual spending by the end of 2025.

– Although early 5G R&D investments have primarily targeted the radio access segment, network-slicing has recently emerged as necessary “”end-to-end”” capability to guarantee performance for different 5G applications which may have contrasting requirements.

– In order to support diverse usage scenarios, 5G networks are expected to utilize a variety of frequency bands ranging from established sub-6 GHz cellular bands to millimeter wave spectrum. ”

