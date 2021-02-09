Global Microphones Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020

Major players in the microphones market are Knowles Corporation, Goertek, STMicroelectronics, BSE, NeoMEMS Technologies, Hosiden, InvenSense, Cirrus Logic, AAC Technologies, and Infineon Technologies.

The global microphones market was worth $2.48 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.43% and reach $2.53 billion by 2023.

Widespread adoption of smartphones globally contributing to the growth of the microphones market. The demand for mobiles is directly proportional to demand for microphones. Mobile penetration is rapidly growing day by day across the globe, it is estimated that more than 5 billion people have mobile phones and half of them are smartphones. Younger people are more likely to have smartphones, access to the internet and use social media to be digitally connected. According to a Pew Research Center survey 2018 conducted across 18 advanced economies revealed that, a median of 76% have smart phones compared with a median of 45% in emerging economies. In Japan 69% of men and 63% of women own smartphones. In 2019, 57% of women and 63% of men own smartphones. Therefore, adoption of mobile phones is expected to increase the microphones market’s growth.

The microphones market consists of sales of microphones and related services that are used in various applications such as in hearing aids, radios, large venues & events, educational institutions, government and military, and hospitality. A microphone is a type of transducer that converts acoustical energy from one form to another.

The microphones market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. North America was the largest region in the microphones market in 2019.

The microphones market covered in this report is segmented by product type into wired microphones, wireless microphones. It is also segmented by end-user into studio & broadcasting, large venues and events, educational institutions, government and military, corporate, hospitality.

In both developing and developed economies, devices such as Amazon Alexa and Google Home are gaining popularity. These devices are manufactured by extensive use of microphones, which are able to respond to human voices. A smart assistant can perform various tasks such as playing music, news with the help of software that is installed in these smart devices. The home users are interacting with the SPA technology, which is an emerging innovation that is changing the way. The growing demand for personal home assistance owing to increasing disposable incomes and standard of living are driving revenues in the global microphones market.

Technical difficulties hampering the adoption of wireless microphones are expected to limit the growth of the microphones market. Due to the obstructions and physical distance between transmitter and receiver wireless microphones are subjected to signal blockages. In large events, microphone reception fades drastically due to dead zones created by obstructions and physical distance. Although hand free microphones are popular and unobtrusive many people have a habit to turn their heads while talking causing the voice to drop significantly. Wireless microphones can operate in VHF, UHF, 2.4GHz and 6GHz bands. The obstructions and the signal blockages are some of the technical difficulties that limit the growth of the microphones market.

In December 2019, Knowles Corporation, a market leader and a global provider of advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions, acquired microphone design assets from AMS AG for a deal amount of $58 million. The transaction includes intellectual property, rights to source ASIC wafers from multiple foundry partners, and the transfer of the ASIC design team, which will continue to be based in Switzerland. AMS AG designs and manufactures advanced sensor solutions and also delivers a broad range of technology solutions for consumer electronics and communication device manufacturers. Products in AMS AG include sensor ICs, interfaces and related software for consumer, communication, industrial, medical, and automotive markets.

Microphones Global Market Report 2020 from The Business Research Company provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global microphones market.

Description:

Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the microphones? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Microphones market global report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider microphones market, and compares it with other markets.

• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

• The microphones market section of the report gives context. It compares the microphones market with other segments of the microphones market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, microphones indicators comparison.

Scope

Markets Covered: 1) By Product Type: Wired Microphones; Wireless Microphones; 2) By End-User: Studio & Broadcasting; Large Venues and Events; Educational Institutions; Government and Military; Corporate; Hospitality

Companies Mentioned: Knowles Corporation; Goertek; STMicroelectronics; BSE; NeoMEMS Technologies

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.