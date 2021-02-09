Categories
Global The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Summary – A new market study, The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

 

As a natural upgrade path for mobile operators from the previously detached GSM, CDMA and TD-SCDMA ecosystems, LTE has emerged as the first truly global mobile communications standard. Commonly marketed as the “4G” standard, LTE promises to provide higher data rates and lower latency at a much lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) than 3G technologies.

The TCO and performance is further enhanced by deployment of small cells and the LTE-Advanced standard, which improves performance and data rates using features such as the aggregation of carriers, interference management and advanced antenna techniques.

 

With over 500 fully commercial network launches, LTE has become a mainstream technology, and a number of mobile operators have already deployed LTE-Advanced technology. SNS Research estimates that LTE service revenues will account for over $600 Billion in 2016. The figure is further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next four years.

 

While LTE and LTE-Advanced deployments are still underway, mobile operators and vendors have already embarked on R&D initiatives to develop so-called “5G” networks, with a vision of commercialization by 2020. 5G is essentially a revolutionary paradigm shift in wireless networking to support the throughput, latency, and scalability requirements of future use cases such as extreme bandwidth augmented reality applications and connectivity management for Billions of M2M (Machine to Machine) devices.

 

By 2020, LTE and 5G infrastructure investments are expected to account for a market worth $32 Billion. This includes spending on distributed macrocells, small cells, C-RAN architecture equipment and mobile core solutions.

The “LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, technologies, service revenue potential, deployment strategies, vertical market opportunities, mobile operator case studies, R&D initiatives, future roadmap, value chain, vendor assessment and market share. The report also tracks revenue and shipments for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue from 2016 through to 2030.

 

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-footwear-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2020-2025-2020-12-29

 

