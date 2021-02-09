Global The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Summary – A new market study, The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

As a natural upgrade path for mobile operators from the previously detached GSM, CDMA and TD-SCDMA ecosystems, LTE has emerged as the first truly global mobile communications standard. Commonly marketed as the “4G” standard, LTE promises to provide higher data rates and lower latency at a much lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) than 3G technologies.

Get free sample report: https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/645471-the-lte-lte-advanced-verticals-strategies-forecasts

The TCO and performance is further enhanced by deployment of small cells and the LTE-Advanced standard, which improves performance and data rates using features such as the aggregation of carriers, interference management and advanced antenna techniques.

With over 500 fully commercial network launches, LTE has become a mainstream technology, and a number of mobile operators have already deployed LTE-Advanced technology. SNS Research estimates that LTE service revenues will account for over $600 Billion in 2016. The figure is further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next four years.

While LTE and LTE-Advanced deployments are still underway, mobile operators and vendors have already embarked on R&D initiatives to develop so-called “5G” networks, with a vision of commercialization by 2020. 5G is essentially a revolutionary paradigm shift in wireless networking to support the throughput, latency, and scalability requirements of future use cases such as extreme bandwidth augmented reality applications and connectivity management for Billions of M2M (Machine to Machine) devices.

By 2020, LTE and 5G infrastructure investments are expected to account for a market worth $32 Billion. This includes spending on distributed macrocells, small cells, C-RAN architecture equipment and mobile core solutions.

ALSO READ: https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/05/lte-lte-advanced-amp-5g-ecosystem-2021-market-segmentation-application-technology-amp-market-analysis-research-report-to-2030/

The “LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, technologies, service revenue potential, deployment strategies, vertical market opportunities, mobile operator case studies, R&D initiatives, future roadmap, value chain, vendor assessment and market share. The report also tracks revenue and shipments for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue from 2016 through to 2030.

The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.

List of Companies Mentioned

3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)

5G-PPP

Abu Dhabi Police

Accelerated Concepts

Accelleran

Adax

Affirmed Networks

Airspan Networks

Airvana

Alcatel-Lucent

Altiostar Networks

Apple

Arcadyan Technology Corporation

Argela

ARItel

Artemis Networks

ASOCS

ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)

ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

Athonet

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-footwear-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2020-2025-2020-12-29

Axxcelera Broadband Wireless

BaiCells

BBK Electronics Corporation

Beach Energy

Belkin International

BlackBerry

Brocade Communications Systems

BT Group

Busan Transportation Corporation

Casa Systems

China Mobile

China Southern Power Grid

Cisco Systems

CommAgility

CommScope

Connectem

Contela

Coolpad

Core Network Dynamics

Datang Group

Datang Mobile

D-Link Corporation

Dovado

DT (Deutsche Telekom)

Eden Rock Communications

EE

Ericsson

Etisalat

ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute)

Facebook

Fraunhofer Fokus

Fujitsu

Gemtek Technology Company

GENBAND

General Dynamics Corporation

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Gionee

Google

GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)

Harris County

Hitachi

Home Office, UK

HTC Corporation

Huawei

IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)

ip.access

ITU (International Telecommunication Union)

ITU-R (ITU Radiocommunication Sector)

JRC (Japan Radio Company)

Juni Global

KDDI Corporation

KT Corporation

Kumu Networks

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/sports-footwear-market-size-share-outlook-and-global-opportunity-analysis-2020-2025-2020-12-29

Kyocera Corporation

Lemko Corporation

Lenovo

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

Linksys

LTE-U Forum

Luminate Wireless

M1

Mavenir Systems

MediaTek

Meizu

Microsoft Corporation

Mitel Networks Corporation

MOF (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, South Korea)

Moseley Associates

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea)

MulteFire Alliance

NEC Corporation

NEC Mobile Communications

Netgear

New Postcom Equipment Company

Nokia Networks

Novatel Wireless

NTT DoCoMo

NuRAN Wireless

Nutaq

O3b Networks

Oceus Networks

OPPO

Orange

Panasonic Corporation

Pantech

Phluido

Polaris Networks

Potevio (China Potevio Company)

Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)

Qualcomm

Quanta Computer

Qucell

Quortus

Redline Communications

Ruckus Wireless

Samji Electronics Company

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Group

SerComm Corporation

SES

Sharp Corporation

Sierra Wireless

Singtel

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

SoftBank Group

Sony Mobile Communications

SpiderCloud Wireless

Spreadtrum

Sprint Corporation

Star Solutions

STC (Saudi Telecom Company)

Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)

Tampnet

TCL Communication

Tecore

TEKTELIC Communications

Telrad Networks

Telum

Telus

TEN (Texas Energy Network)

T-Mobile USA

TrustComm

U.S. Navy

UQ Communications

Verizon Communications

Verizon Wireless

Vivo

Vodacom Group

Vodafone Group

Wi-Fi Alliance

WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)

Xiaomi

Z-com (ZDC Wireless)

ZTE

ZyXEL Communications Corporation

ALSO READ: http://www.marketwatch.com/story/hdpe-containers-market-2020-global-analysis-share-trend-key-players-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2020-11-26

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)