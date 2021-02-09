Global The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Summary – A new market study, The LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts”has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
As a natural upgrade path for mobile operators from the previously detached GSM, CDMA and TD-SCDMA ecosystems, LTE has emerged as the first truly global mobile communications standard. Commonly marketed as the “4G” standard, LTE promises to provide higher data rates and lower latency at a much lower TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) than 3G technologies.
The TCO and performance is further enhanced by deployment of small cells and the LTE-Advanced standard, which improves performance and data rates using features such as the aggregation of carriers, interference management and advanced antenna techniques.
With over 500 fully commercial network launches, LTE has become a mainstream technology, and a number of mobile operators have already deployed LTE-Advanced technology. SNS Research estimates that LTE service revenues will account for over $600 Billion in 2016. The figure is further expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% over the next four years.
While LTE and LTE-Advanced deployments are still underway, mobile operators and vendors have already embarked on R&D initiatives to develop so-called “5G” networks, with a vision of commercialization by 2020. 5G is essentially a revolutionary paradigm shift in wireless networking to support the throughput, latency, and scalability requirements of future use cases such as extreme bandwidth augmented reality applications and connectivity management for Billions of M2M (Machine to Machine) devices.
By 2020, LTE and 5G infrastructure investments are expected to account for a market worth $32 Billion. This includes spending on distributed macrocells, small cells, C-RAN architecture equipment and mobile core solutions.
The “LTE, LTE-Advanced & 5G Ecosystem: 2016 – 2030 – Infrastructure, Devices, Operator Services, Verticals, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the LTE, LTE-Advanced and 5G ecosystem including key market drivers, challenges, technologies, service revenue potential, deployment strategies, vertical market opportunities, mobile operator case studies, R&D initiatives, future roadmap, value chain, vendor assessment and market share. The report also tracks revenue and shipments for both infrastructure and devices, along with subscription and service revenue from 2016 through to 2030.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
List of Companies Mentioned
3GPP (3rd Generation Partnership Project)
5G-PPP
Abu Dhabi Police
Accelerated Concepts
Accelleran
Adax
Affirmed Networks
Airspan Networks
Airvana
Alcatel-Lucent
Altiostar Networks
Apple
Arcadyan Technology Corporation
Argela
ARItel
Artemis Networks
ASOCS
ASTRI (Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute)
ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)
AT&T
AT&T Mobility
Athonet
Axxcelera Broadband Wireless
BaiCells
BBK Electronics Corporation
Beach Energy
Belkin International
BlackBerry
Brocade Communications Systems
BT Group
Busan Transportation Corporation
Casa Systems
China Mobile
China Southern Power Grid
Cisco Systems
CommAgility
CommScope
Connectem
Contela
Coolpad
Core Network Dynamics
Datang Group
Datang Mobile
D-Link Corporation
Dovado
DT (Deutsche Telekom)
Eden Rock Communications
EE
Ericsson
Etisalat
ETRI (Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute)
Fraunhofer Fokus
Fujitsu
Gemtek Technology Company
GENBAND
General Dynamics Corporation
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Gionee
GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)
Harris County
Hitachi
Home Office, UK
HTC Corporation
Huawei
IETF (Internet Engineering Task Force)
ip.access
ITU (International Telecommunication Union)
ITU-R (ITU Radiocommunication Sector)
JRC (Japan Radio Company)
Juni Global
KDDI Corporation
KT Corporation
Kumu Networks
Kyocera Corporation
Lemko Corporation
Lenovo
LG Electronics
LG Uplus
Linksys
LTE-U Forum
Luminate Wireless
M1
Mavenir Systems
MediaTek
Meizu
Microsoft Corporation
Mitel Networks Corporation
MOF (Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, South Korea)
Moseley Associates
Motorola Mobility
Motorola Solutions
MPSS (Ministry of Public Safety and Security, South Korea)
MulteFire Alliance
NEC Corporation
NEC Mobile Communications
Netgear
New Postcom Equipment Company
Nokia Networks
Novatel Wireless
NTT DoCoMo
NuRAN Wireless
Nutaq
O3b Networks
Oceus Networks
OPPO
Orange
Panasonic Corporation
Pantech
Phluido
Polaris Networks
Potevio (China Potevio Company)
Qatar MOI (Ministry of Interior)
Qualcomm
Quanta Computer
Qucell
Quortus
Redline Communications
Ruckus Wireless
Samji Electronics Company
Samsung Electronics
Samsung Group
SerComm Corporation
SES
Sharp Corporation
Sierra Wireless
Singtel
SK Telecom
SK Telesys
SoftBank Group
Sony Mobile Communications
SpiderCloud Wireless
Spreadtrum
Sprint Corporation
Star Solutions
STC (Saudi Telecom Company)
Sunnada (Fujian Sunnada Communication Company)
Tampnet
TCL Communication
Tecore
TEKTELIC Communications
Telrad Networks
Telum
Telus
TEN (Texas Energy Network)
T-Mobile USA
TrustComm
U.S. Navy
UQ Communications
Verizon Communications
Verizon Wireless
Vivo
Vodacom Group
Vodafone Group
Wi-Fi Alliance
WNC (Wistron NeWeb Corporation)
Xiaomi
Z-com (ZDC Wireless)
ZTE
ZyXEL Communications Corporation
