Signature Verification By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Signature Verification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. Rising demand to lower identity duplication, increasing demand for highly secure identification and personal verification technologies in order to reduce transaction frauds are driving the market.

Based on end user, BFSI sector is dominating the signature verification market and has acquired largest market share due to wide adoption of portable devices such as tablets and smart phones which are used for cashless financial transactions and digital payments. On the other hand, paper-based signatures are shifting towards the dynamic signature verification technology as it reduces transaction time, provides security and also detects changes done to the document.

North America is leading the market globally and the demand for signature verification is rising due to large banks and PCI companies are located in this region. Europe is dominating the market as it consists of various micros, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) which include online transactions which may be proned to cyber-attacks and signature verification provides security to the data.

Some of the key players in global signature verification market include Cyber-SIGN, Certify Global, iSign Solutions, Biometric Signature ID, SutiSoft, Ascertia, Hitachi, WonderNet, Odyssey Technologies, KeCrypt, SQN Banking Systems, Scriptel, Parascript, 01 Systems, Secured Signing and DynaSig.

End Users Covered:

Government & Defense

Banking, Financial services and Insurance (BFSI)

Education and Research

Other End Users

Technologies Covered:

Static signature verification

Digital signature verification

Product Types Covered:

Software

Hardware

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements