Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market 2021: Industry is expected to grow at 6% CAGR| Industry Top Leading Companies Gerresheimer AG, Nipro, SGD Pharma, Piramal Glass, Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh, West Pharmaceutical Services

Market Scenario

Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market refers to the process of providing protection, presentation, identification, information convenience, and compliance for product during storage, carriage, and display. Packaging also helps manufacturers differentiate their products from those of their competitors. Pharmaceutical packaging is an essential part of the delivery system of pharmaceutical products and the drugs in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical packaging safeguards products from physical damage, biological contamination, and from all antagonistic external influences that can damage the products. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment includes primary packaging equipment, secondary packaging equipment, and equipment for labeling and serialization. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment can be used for packing solids, semi-solids, liquids, and others.

It helps reduce the time required for packaging pharmaceutical products, which in turn helps increase production and innovation in drug delivery systems and personalized drugs. Various packaging materials can be used for pharmaceutical packaging, such as plastic, paper, glass, and metals. The pharmaceutical glass packaging market is growing at a significant rate owing to increasing demand for pharmaceutical products and technological advancements in the field. One of the major advantages of using glass packaging is the inert nature of glass, which does not let it react with the contents within under most circumstances.

Get free sample pdf @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5179

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market, tracking two market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging market by its design product, by application and by region.

Glass packaging is mainly used in pharmaceutical packaging liquid preparations due to their rigidity and their superior protective qualities. Its high transparency allows easy inspection of its contents. It offers better protection because of its relative impermeability to air and moisture. Glass is chemically resistant to most medicinal products. Also, colored glass such as, amber glass and red colored glass can protect its contents from ultraviolet rays and certain wavelengths. Glass containers can easily be sterilized using heat, which make them an ideal material for pharmaceutical packaging.

Increased awareness, technological advancements in this field, and high adoption rate of pharmaceutical glass packaging among people, have driven the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market. In addition, government initiatives in the field have further propelled the market. However, factors such as lack of awareness about pharmaceutical glass packaging in some developing regions and the availability of substitutes are restraining the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market from growing. In addition, economic crisis and regulatory issues, are hampering the growth of this market.

The global pharmaceutical glass packaging market is expected to grow at ~ 6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Glass vials and generic drugs segment are, expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share

Global pharmaceutical glass packaging market has been segmented based on product, application, and region. Glass vials in product segment is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Glass vials are comparatively easy to clean, dust resistant and are non-reactive with the fluids stored in them. Nowadays, there has been an inclination of manufacturers towards the use of high-tech glasses and eco-friendly packaging solutions so as to keep medicine fluids, safe. By application, the growth of the generic drugs segment is expected to rise further. This is due to the new government initiatives to produce generic drugs and mainly to promote the use of generic drugs against chronic diseases. Patent expiration of branded drugs is one of the key influencers for the growth and is the prime reason for generating more revenue for generic drugs market. Moreover, new emerging markets of developing countries, and the low cost of generic drugs are majorly responsible for thickening the growth of generic drugs market. This strengthens the global pharmaceutical glass packaging market.

Browse complete report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pharmaceutical-glass-packaging-market-5179

Key Players

The key players of global pharmaceutical glass packaging market are Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Nipro Corporation (Japan), SCHOTT Pharmaceutical Packaging (U.S.), SGD Pharma (France), Shandong Qidu Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. (China), Bormioli Rocco SpA (Italy), Ardagh Group S.A. (Luxembourg), West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (U.S.), Piramal Glass (India), and Stölzle-Oberglas Gmbh (Austria).

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

4.5 Market Trends

5 Global Pharmaceutical Glass Packaging Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Glass Vials

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.3 Ampoules

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

5.4 Cartridges

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2017-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2017-2023

…………

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com