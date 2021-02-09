Serverless Architecture Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Serverless Architecture Market Research Report â€“ Forecast to 2023

Market snapshot:

Serverless architecture relies on the cloud to provide scalable IT infrastructure for enterprises at every size. Used primarily in enterprise IT, serverless architecture is in high demand due to the number of benefits it offers users. The increased need to manage and optimize infrastructure costs is perhaps one of the most significant drivers of the market.

The increasing adoption of cloud computing has increased the revenue generated by the serverless architecture market. Enterprise IT offerings have revolutionized operational efficiency. Serverless architecture eliminates the need for expensive physical infrastructure. Deployment of managed services and others such as software and functions are easy to deploy and manage using serverless architecture, thus driving growth. Awareness about cloud technology and serverless architecture have played a vital role in adoption. Moreover, serverless architecture has made it possible for small and medium enterprises to adopt IT services normally used in large enterprises due to the high scalability that serverless architecture offers.

Players Covered

Rackspace Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, CA Technologies, Dell Boomi Inc., Joyent Inc., Platform9 Systems Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Manjrasoft Pty Ltd., Alibaba Cloud, Twistlock, Fiorano Software Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., Oracle Corporation, Google LLC and others.

Segmentation

Services

Monitoring

API Management

Automation & Integration

Security

Support & Maintenence

Training & Consulting

Analytics

Others

Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Industry Vertical

BFSI

Manufacturing

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & eCommerce

Healthcare

Government

Media & Entertainment

Transport & Logistics

Energy & Utilities

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

