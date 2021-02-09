Mushroom By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Mushroom market is expected to grow from $ 22208.74 million in 2016 to reach $ 45181.83 million by 2023 with a CAGR of 10.6%. Growing consumer awareness about health and wellness, increasing technologies towards the growth of shelf-life are some of the factors propelling the market. However, short shelf life of mushrooms is considered to be the one of the major factor hampering the market.

Button mushrooms are dominating the market as these mushrooms are widely used in soups, casseroles and salads. On the other hand, fresh mushroom segment leads the market with the highest growth rate as they can be easily available in supermarkets and hypermarkets which are attracting the consumers. Growing usage of mushrooms in foods and beverages sector has acquired largest market share for North America followed by Asia Pacific regions.

Some of the key players in global mushroom market include Okechamp S.A, Lutece Holdings B.V., The Mushroom Company, Bonduelle Fresh Europe, Drinkwater’s Mushrooms Limited, Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc, Costa Pty Ltd, Monterey Mushrooms Inc, Monaghan Mushrooms Ireland and CMP Mushrooms Greenyard NV (Lutèce).

Applications Covered:

Processed Mushroom

o Canned Mushroom

o Dried Mushroom

o Frozen Mushroom

o Other Processed Mushrooms

Fresh

End User:

Retail Outlets

Food Services

Food Processing Industry

Types Covered:

Shiitake Mushroom

Button Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Other Mushroom Types

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa