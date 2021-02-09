Global Retropharyngeal Abscess Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

Market Highlights

Retropharyngeal abscess is a serious infection deep in the neck and generally occurs in children under age eight, though it can also affect adults. The symptoms include difficulty in breathing and swallowing, pain, severe cough and throat pain, neck stiffness and spasms and others. If left untreated, retropharyngeal abscess infection can result in septic shock, organ failure and death. Retropharyngeal abscess recurs

in an estimated 1 to 5% of patients and such patients are 40 to 50% more likely to die due to abscess-related complications.

The market drivers include rise in demand due to growing young and immune-compromised population, increasing screening, and others. The market restraints are the complications such as risk of bleeding, pain, especially during surgery, high cost of treatment, poor healthcare penetration and others.

Development of antibiotics resistant bacteria is the single most unmet need of the market. Product development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to development of selective gram negative antibiotics. Market development is another strategy for as there is a large unmet need in the developing regions such as India and China. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa.

Global Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Merck KGaA, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca plc, Sanofi S.A., Pfizer, Mylan N.V, Novartis AG, Teva pharmaceutical company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Americas accounts for a significant market share owing to high expenditure on the health care and greater healthcare penetration especially of the U.S. and Canada. The development of broad spectrum antibiotics in developed regions such as the U.S. and Europe is a strong driver of the market.

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to growing pharmaceutical industry and healthcare penetration. The European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. Germany is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period due to its large pharmaceutical and microsurgery devices industry. The development of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) especially in the southern regions of Europe such as Spain, Italy etc. stimulates the market.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as China, India, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare industry in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the future retropharyngeal abscess market in the region.

Segmentation

The global market has been segmented on the basis of diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as X-rays and computed tomography, blood tests, physical exam and others.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as calcium antibiotics, pain killers, surgical drainage and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals and clinics, research and academics and others.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content (TOC) & market synopsis on “Global Retropharyngeal abscess Market” Research Report – Forecast till 2023.

