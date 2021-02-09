Modified Starch By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the global Modified Starch Market is expected to grow from $9.48 billion in 2016 to reach $13.90 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 5.6%. The factors such as constant technological advancement in the variation of starches, favourable properties of modified starch in the food industry, rising demand for clean label products, increasing usage of modified starch in paper industry and growing usage of modified starch in energy drinks and non-carbonated soft drinks for less calorie value expectations are some factors favoring the market. On the other hand, fluctuating prices of raw materials owing to changing climate conditions is one of the major restraint hampering the market growth.

Based on application, food & beverages segment lead the global market owing to increasing applications of modified starches in varied funtional properties of food products such as processed foods, beverages and confectioneries. North American region is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forcast period. The growth of food and beverage sector particularly in U.S. and Mexico is anticipated to fuel the market.

Some of the key players in the market include China Essence Group Ltd , Ulrick & Short Ltd, Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited, KMC (Kartoffelmelcentralen), Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag, Ingredion Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Emsland-Starke GmbH, Pt Budi Acid Jaya Tbk, Avebe U.A., Beneo-Remy N.V., Samyang Genex Corp, Siam Modified Starch Co. Ltd, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Frères and Grain Processing Corporation.

Functions Covered:

Stabilizers

Emulsifiers

Thickeners

Binders

Other Functions

Products Covered:

Resistant starch

Pre-gelatinized starch

Esterified Starch

Cationic starch

Etherified Starch

Other Products

Raw Materials Covered:

Wheat

Potato

Corn

Cassava

Other Raw Materials

Applications Covered:

Paper-Making

Medicines & Pharmaceuticals

Food & beverage

o Processed Foods

o Confectionery

o Beverages

o Other Food & Beverage Applications Textile

Weaving & Textiles

Animal Feed

o Ruminant Feed

o Poultry Feed

o Swine Feed

o Other Animal Feed Applications

Cosmetics

Other Applications

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements