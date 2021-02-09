Global Caffeine Powder Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Caffeine Powder is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. Unlike many other psychoactive substances, it is legal and unregulated in nearly all parts of the world.

Caffeine Powder is a bitter, white crystalline purine, methyl xanthine alkaloid, which is founded in coffee, tea, soft drinks, chocolate, kola nuts, and certain medicines. The types of Caffeine Powder mainly include synthesis Caffeine Powder and natural Caffeine Powder. Caffeine Powder was widely used in food & beverage, pharmaceutical and other industries.

The Caffeine Powder industry is relatively concentrated, the production of top eleven manufacturers account about 88% of global production. The high-end products mainly come from China and Europe. In 2016, the global total production of Caffeine Powder is 36689 MT. China is the largest producer and its proportion of total global production exceeds 56%. India is the second producer of Caffeine Powder.

In the world wide, the plants of major manufactures mainly distribute in China, India and Europe, In China, like CSPC and Shandong Xinhua, are the leading manufactures in the world. As to India, Kudos Chemie has become the leader of Indian manufactures. BASF is the leading manufacture in Europe.

North America is the largest consumer of Caffeine Powder. In 2016, the consumption of Caffeine Powder is about 13180 MT in North America; its proportion of total global consumption nearly 36%.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Caffeine Powder 3900 market in 2020.

