WLAN Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

WLAN Market Research Report â€“ Global Forecast to 2023

Market Synopsis

WLAN has wide application and is currently used in every possible industry which runs or uses products or services pertaining to information technology. WLAN allows devices to connect on WAN and explore.

A recent increase in the number of connected devices like mobile computing devices (smartphones, tablets, and PCs), media players (smart set-top boxes, smart TVs), wearables (smart watches, smart bands and smart glasses), and smart home appliances are expected to boost the prospects for market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global WLAN market is segmented on the basis of component, technology standards, location, application and region. The segment component is further classified into controller, router, switch, access point (AP) and network interface card (NIC). On basis of location, the segment is further classified into indoor and outdoor. On basis of technology standards, WLAN market can be classified into 802.11a/b/g, 802.11n and 802.11ac. WLAN market caters a wide area of application areas such as BFSI, healthcare, IT, retail, government, and others.

Industry News

In May 2016, Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. has completed its acquisition of California based Ruckus Wireless. This represents an important step in Brocade’s strategic vision to build a pure-play networking company that supports the rapidly evolving requirements of the digital transformation era. The combination expands the breadth of Brocade’s portfolio of market-leading storage networking and IP networking solutions by adding high-performance wireless hardware and software products.

In November 2016, D-Link partnered with Microsoft in a landmark project aiming to deliver the next generation of Wi-Fi, known as “Super Wi-Fi,” to rural communities across the globe.

Regional Analysis

North America is dominating the global market of WLAN. The main factor behind this is technological advancement. North America is a developed country and an IT hub. Due to the heavy industrialization and existence of IT companies which uses WLAN for various purposes, North America is leading the market. Europe stands as the second biggest market followed by Asia Pacific which has emerged as the fastest growing market. Asia Pacific has the highest deployment of cloud-based services. The region is investing in the IT and telecommunication sector. These developments clubbed with a growing demand from a massive and continuously growing population, certifies a tremendous growth potential for Enterprise WLAN market in the region.

Some of the key players in the market of WLAN are- Cisco (U.S.), Aruba Networks, Inc. (U.S.), HP (U.S.), Ruckus Wireless (U.S.), Ubiquiti Networks (U.S.), Aerohive Networks (U.S.), Zebra Technologies (U.S.), Netgear (U.S.), Huawei (China), D-Link (Taiwan), TP-Link (China), Belkin International, Inc. (U.S.), Alcatel Lucent Enterprises (U.S.), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Zte Corporation (China), Boingo Wireless (U.S.), Allied Telesis (U.S.), Juniper Networks (U.S.) among others.

