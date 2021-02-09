Global Craft Beer Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Craft beer – what used to be referred to as ‘micro-brewed’ or ’boutique’ beer – took its modern roots in the United States around thirty years ago as a new breed of keen brewers rediscovered lost styles and interesting, flavoursome brews. Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan and Scandinavia and pockets of Europe are today leading the charge, providing alternatives to the traditional Euro-style lagers.

Craft beer is fetching higher sales than traditional beer due to endeavors from local and international brewers that are expanding their distribution network and at the same time offering exciting new flavors and tastes. The rising consumer preference for low alcohol by volume (ABV) beer is fueling the growth of the global craft beer market.

Consumers are increasingly preferring new styles and flavors of craft beer thus boosting its marketability. With the use of premium quality raw materials and advanced brewing techniques, major chunk of beer consumers have been successfully diverted to craft beer segment from mainstream beer.

The craft beer industry is majorly driven by its Premiumization aspect, wherein the consumers willingly pay higher prices for craft beer than its traditional counterparts due to its exotic flavor profile and convenience of making. Thus, higher margins associated with craft beer fetches higher profitability.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Craft Beer 3900 market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Craft Beer 3900 industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Craft Beer 3900 YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ xx million in 2019. The market size of Craft Beer 3900 will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

