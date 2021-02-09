Global Wireless Testing Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Wireless Testing Market is valued approximately USD 10.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.9% over the forecast period 2019-2026. The wireless technology has constantly evolved over the past decade for communicating, voice, video, and data throughout the globe. With the advent of machine-to-machine communication aligned with IoT sensors and presence of full time access to the internet has paved the way for the adoption and demand for the wireless testing market. The Wireless testing market is primarily driven owing to surging focus towards development of 5G Network, escalating adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and smart gadgets, mandatory testing requirements framed by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) for the electronic devices, escalating adoption of cloud computing & IOT devices and surging demand of smart home devices in both developed and developing countries. The escalating adoption of consumer electronics is creating lucrative opportunity for wireless testing as the wireless testing benefits in outlining efficiency and compatibility of the electronic devices. For instance: In the year 2018, the market value for consumer electronics in the U.K. is expected to reach roughly $18.7 million that is projected to grow with around $21.4 million by 2020. Similarly, the consumer electronic industry in the United States is projected to grow by 2.2% in size from 2018 to 2019, reaching a total of 401 billion U.S. dollars resulting in positively influencing the need and utility of wireless testing market. However, lack of standardization in connectivity protocols impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2020-2026.

The regional analysis of global Wireless Testing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging focus on the development of 5G network along with escalating adoption of cloud computing & IOT devices. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026. Factors such as escalating demand for smart homes and surging adoption of consumer electronics such as smartphones and smart gadgets would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wireless Testing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

SGS Group

Bureau Veritas SA

Intertek Group Plc

DEKRA SE

AnritsuCorporation

Keysight Technologies

Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co KG

ViaviSolutions

TUV SUD Akademei GmbH

EXFO Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Equipment

Services

By Technology:

Bluetooth

Wi-Fi

GPS/GNSS (Global Positioning System/Global Navigation Satellite System)

4G/LTE

5G

Others

By Application:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Power

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 20198

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Wireless Testing Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors