Application Security By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Application Security market is estimated at $2.35 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $10.26 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 23.4% from 2016 to 2023. Some of the factors fueling the market include rising sophistication level of cyber-attacks, strict government regulations and increasing smart phone acceptance. In addition, the development of the Internet of Things (IoT) and rising digitalization of industrial sectors in emerging economies, such as Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East & Africa (MEA) are anticipated to provide huge growth opportunities to vendors in the next 5 years. However, growing competition among the IT companies and lack of cyber security awareness are some of the key factors inhibiting market growth.

Amongst components, mobile application security solution segment is anticipated to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to increasing number of smart phone users, the acceptance of the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend and increasing enterprise mobility needs. Asia Pacific registered significant growth during the forecast period owing to the rising digitalization of businesses and acceptance of cloud services by all enterprises in the region. Moreover, the need to protect applications and the largest population of smart phone users are the factors driving the market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include Whitehat Security, Veracode, Inc. (Ca, Inc.), Trustwave Holdings, Inc. (Singtel), Synopsys, Inc., Sitelock, LLC, Rapid7, Inc., Qualys, Inc., Pradeo, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, High-Tech Bridge, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company, Fasoo, Contrast Security, Checkmarx Ltd. and Acunetix.

Testing Types Covered:

Dynamic Application Security Testing

Interactive Application Security Testing

Static Application Security Testing

Runtime Application Self-Protection (RASP)

Components Covered:

Services

o Professional Services

o Managed Services

Solutions

o Mobile Application Security

o Web Application Security

Organization Sizes Covered:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Deployment Modes Covered:

On-Premises

Cloud

End Users Covered:

IT and Telecom

Retail

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Education

Healthcare

Government and Defense

Other End Users

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements