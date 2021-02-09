Microbrewery Equipment Market Segments, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Manufacturers and Global Forecast 2025

Market Forecast

Microbrewery Equipment Market size is expected to cross USD 4 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. Commercial microbrewery equipment is used in small breweries that produce beer in limited volumes. micro brewing equipment company are focusing on research and development with a focus on reducing energy consumption, efficient utilization of ingredients, and reducing solid waste. For instance, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft introduced advanced fermentation equipment that reduces fermentation time without compromising on product quality.

In the current market scenario, microbreweries are demanding after-sales services to increase the lifespan of their microbrewery equipment kit. Continuous production of beer in microbreweries deteriorates the physical quality of the equipment as it is in continuous contact with different ingredients, hot water, and alcohol. Thus, to maintain the quality of the equipment and increase its lifespan, microbreweries demand after-sale services. Hence, market players offering after-sale services to their customers are expected to witness high sales and growth opportunities in the coming years.

