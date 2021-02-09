Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market is valued approximately at USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.3% over the forecast period 2020-2026. Digital-out-of-home (DOOH) is also known as digital signage, a modern form of advertising that uses digital media for endorsing audio and video messages related to product or services outside the home. DOOH has replaced the traditional and orthodox forms of marketing and advertising and also enables advertisers and local vendors to engage their customers in real time to track effectiveness from the marketing messages displayed using DOOH. The increased spending on programmatic advertising and rising focus on business intelligence and rising market competitiveness are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of new products and services as well as other strategic alliances by market key player will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: as per Company’s news release in January 2017, JCDecaux Airport launched digital out-of-home screen at Heathrow’s T3 that will reach more than 8.8 million arriving passengers each year. Additionally in June 2018, JCDecaux SA launched VIOOH, a global independent automated planning and trading platform designed to accelerate growth of Out-of-Home and connect the industry to the programmatic digital ecosystem. However, increasing trend of online/broadcast advertisement is the major factor restraining the growth of global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Prismview LLC

JCDecaux

Lamar Advertising Company

Outfront Media Inc.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc.

NEC Display Solutions Ltd

DaKTronics

oOh!Media Ltd.

BroadSign International LLC

Mvix, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Transit Advertising

Billboard

Street Furniture Advertising

Others

By Application:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Automotive and Transportation

Education

Entertainment

Healthcare

Consumer Goods and Retail

Government and Utilities

Real Estate

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Digital Out of Home (DOOH) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors