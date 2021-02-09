Digital Photograph By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

According to Stratistics MRC, The Global Digital Photograph Market is accounted for $42.1 billion in 2016 and expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.6% to reach $54.01 billion by 2023. The market is driven by innovation in technologies for creating videos and photographs, innovative sensors such as charged couple devices (CCD) and rising demand for ancillary equipment. On the other hand, high initial cost to acquire the camera and need of excellent skills to operate it are inhibiting the market growth.
Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate market share due to higher product penetration, rising disposable income, especially in developing countries as well as Japanese corporations are expected to spend on research and development. North America and Europe contribute significantly to the market growth, because of high purchasing potential of people in the countries of the U.S., the U.K., Canada, France, and Germany.
The key players in global Digital Photograph market are Sony, Canon, Kodak, Panasonic, Fujifilm, Samsung Electronics, Toshiba, Olympus, Epson, Nikon, PENTAX and Hewlett-Packard.
Products Covered:
- Photo Processing Equipment
- Interchangeable Lenses
- Camera Cell Phones
- Non Reflex
- Photo Editing Software
- Photo Quality Printers
- Digital Card Storage
- Other Products
Applications Covered:
- Photo Processing
- Photography Software
- Photo Looks
- Other Applications
Regions Covered:
- North America
o US
o Canada
o Mexico
- Europe
o Germany
o UK
o Italy
o France
o Spain
o Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
o Japan
o China
o India
o Australia
o New Zealand
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Chile
o Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
