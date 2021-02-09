Global Experiential Travels Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

The Experiential Travels market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Experiential Travels industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Experiential Travels market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Experiential Travels market covered in Chapter 12:

TripAdvisor

Gray and Co

Heritage Tours

Booking

Airbnb

CheapOair.Com

Yatra Online

Hotel Urbano

Ctrip.Com

Tuniu

Backroads

Priceline

Hays Travel

Mountain Lodges of Peru

Journeys Within

Hostelworld

MakeMyTrip

Classic Journeys

TCS World Travel

Expedia

Asia Transpacific Journeys

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Experiential Travels market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Food Experience

Cultural Experience

Natural Experience

Other

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Experiential Travels market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Group Travel

Personal Travel

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

