Global Heart Failure Drugs Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Heart Failure Drugs

The global heart failure drugs market is generic in nature; as many generic drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical giants are providing drugs for a disease. However; the arrival of innovative drugs such as EOM, is expected to change the market dynamics. AstraZeneca and Novartis hold the major share of the global heart failure drugs market with their drugs Toprol-XL and wog, respectively. The companies also hold a strong pipeline and are expected to remain the market leaders during the forecast period. Based on the drug class the market can be segmented into Beta blockers, ARBs, and ACE inhibitors. Angiotensin II receptor blockers (ARB) are a group of pharmaceuticals that modify the renin-angiotensin system. The heart disease drugs market is experiencing growth in the ARBs segment because it reduces the risk of death caused by heart failure and minimizes the chance of hospitalization of people with heart failure.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global heart failure drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global heart failure drugs market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of heart failure drugs.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Heart Failure Drugs Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Amgen

• AstraZeneca

• Bayer

• Novartis

Other prominent vendors

• Gilead

• GlaxoSmithKline

• Pfizer

• Teva Pharmaceutical industries

Market driver

• Rising geriatric population

Market trend

• Investment inclination toward developing countries

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

