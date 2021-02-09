Perimeter Protection Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Perimeter Protection Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Synopsis

increased sophistication in cross-border infiltration, and volatile geopolitics. Furthermore, perimeter protection has a marked deterrent effect against urban crime and against the pilfering of commodities from industries and warehouses. Digitalization has also added innovation in the perimeter protection market, making perimeter protection extremely efficient.

Terrorism related concerns are also a huge driver for this market in the residential, government, and military sectors. Perimeter protection also reduces the reliance on manned protection and limits the manpower required to oversee the protection of vast areas.

The advancements in perimeter protection are ensuring the increase in its applicability along with the ability to provide a unique solution to match specific perimeter protection needs. The integration of perimeter protection with traditional protection infrastructure presents complexities.

Key Players

Honeywell International Inc.

Schneider Electric

FLIR Systems

Axis Communications AB

Dahua Technology Co., Ltd.

Tyco International PLC

Bosch Security Systems

United Technologies Corporation

Southwest Microwave, Inc.

Johnson Controls International PLC

Rbtec Perimeter Security Systems

Cias Elettronica

Senstar Corporation

Puretech Systems, Inc.

Segmentation

By Component

By Component

System: The largest and fastest-growing market within this segment, perimeter protection systems are increasingly being employed by governments, industrial, and commercial corporations as well as for the protection of residential buildings. The perimeter protection market is further divided into the following submarkets.

protection approach, perimeter intrusion systems are employed in external environments to detect the presence of an intruder trying to breach the perimeter. It includes barrier-mounted fence intrusion detection systems, ground or below ground based intrusion detection systems, free standing intrusion detection systems, and rapidly deployable intrusion detection systems, among others.

Video Surveillance Systems: Video surveillance systems are one of the most widely used surveillance systems in the world today. A video surveillance system is one which can capture images and videos that can be compressed, stored, and transmitted. They can be used in any environment. The advent of digital video surveillance ensures good quality, huge storage, and compression capability. They can be used to plug the gaps in the security system.

Access Control Systems: Access control system offers selective restriction of access. They can be further classified into cloud-based access control systems, smartphones-based access control systems, and IoT-based access control systems. The most common types of access control systems are card readers, access control keypad, and electric door lock hardware, among others.

Alarm and Notification Systems: This segment is critical to effective perimeter protection as the notification of a security breach is handled by these systems. They are employed in all perimeter protection systems.

Others: This includes mobile detection platforms and intruder discouragement measures, among others.

Services: A smaller market than the perimeter systems, the perimeter services market is crucial due to the setting up of effective perimeter protection for any facility. This segment is responsible for understating the complete security need of a facility or area and then formulating the most efficient perimeter protection plan.

Professional Services: This market segment is responsible for setting up perimeter protection as well as providing training to individuals about how to efficiently utilize perimeter protection. They also provide maintenance and upgradation services but do not actively provide perimeter protection.

Managed Services: In managed perimeter protection services, the entire responsibility of perimeter protection is leased out to a third party.

By End-User

Government & Defense: Perimeter protection is vital for sensitive government and military installations. Governments are also responsible for providing perimeter protection at their borders, which is handled by defense agencies for sensitive borders but also by perimeter protection agencies for borders which see a lot of illegal crossings such as the India-Bangladesh and the US-Mexico border. Perimeter protection agencies take over the protection needs for certain tracts of the border with defense agencies handling the more sensitive border tracts.

Commercial: The largest and the fastest-growing market within this segment, commercial organizations are increasingly investing in perimeter protection due to the volume of sensitive data that can be easily pilfered. Moreover, perimeter protection acts as a deterrent for intruders with its mere presence being responsible for reducing the number of infiltration events.

Industrial: The industrial perimeter protection market is growing due to a growing need for good protection at industrial plants. Sensitive manufacturing information as well as finished products are easily pilfered from industrial plants due to their huge sizes and limited human ability to patrol and oversee the entire area. The digital nature of modern perimeter protection ensures round the clock surveillance which can cover the entire plant easily, discouraging intruders.

Residential: Rising urbanization and a concurrent increase in urban crimes are necessitating the protection of residential houses and buildings. It is an excellent deterrent and can be linked to the local police station to provide rapid support in case of a perimeter breach.

Others: This includes the use of perimeter protection for public places, bridges, and others.

By Region

North America: The largest market for perimeter protection is North America. An increase in terrorism directed against the US, an illegal immigration problem, and a highly digitalized industry are all factors that are driving the market in the region.

Europe: The European perimeter protection market is driven by the need to combat terrorism, increase surveillance for public safety, and ensure the protection of commercial and industrial enterprises.

Asia-Pacific: The fastest-growing regional market for perimeter protection. This region has some of the world’s most sensitive borders and rampant terrorism. Furthermore, commercial and industrial corporations are increasingly digitalizing, necessitating the use of perimeter protection to safeguard sensitive data as well as reduce pilferage of commodities from warehouses and industrial plants. These factors are driving the perimeter protection market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Rest of the World: Growing terrorism concerns especially in the Middle East, a prevalence of urban crime in South America as well as Sub-Saharan Africa are factors which are driving the perimeter protection market in this region. Additionally, there is a huge requirement for perimeter protection in the volatile Levant region due to socio-political factors.

