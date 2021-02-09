Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market 2021 is Expected to Grow at a Significant CAGR During the Forecast Period

Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Research Report: By Type (Primary Dysmenorrhea and Secondary Dysmenorrhea), Type of Treatment (Pain Relievers, Hormonal Therapy and Surgery) End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Research Centers and others) and Region (the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Global Forecast till 2025

Market Highlights

Pain during menstruation is known as dysmenorrhea. Increase in incidence of dysmenorrhea, which is attributed to changing lifestyle, addiction to smoking and alcohol, hormonal changes and physical and mental stress, favor the growth of this market. Additionally, lack of awareness regarding reproductive health and increase in first pregnancy age, favor the growth of this market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 45 market data tables and figures spread over 80 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Dysmenorrhea Treatment market Research Report –Global Forecast to 2023.”

Get Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/727

Global Dysmenorrhea Treatment Market Players:

Key players in Dysmenorrhea Treatment market are: Novartis AG (Switzerland), Merck, Inc. (U.S), Bayer Schering Pharma AG (Germany), Abbott Healthcare (U.S), Pfizer, Inc. (U.S). Other players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (U.S), Sanofi (U.S), Taj Pharmaceuticals, Ltd (India).

Novartis AG is a multinational pharmaceutical company. It is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in the world. The company excels in research & development activities in various branches of healthcare using science based innovations and new business approaches. CATAFLAM is a drug for treating primary dysmenorrhea.

Merck Inc. is a largest pharmaceutical company in the world. It manufactures medicines, vaccine and animal health products. The company produce products for key therapeutic areas like oncology, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, respiratory disease, infectious disease, and women’s health. “Cyclessa” is a drug manufactured by this company for prevention of pregnancy as a method of contraception.

Bayer Schering Pharma is a German chemical, pharmaceutical and Life Science Company. In June 2017, the company announced the launch of “Dan E Fu Kang ointment” for the treatment of menstrual disorders. It established a partnership with Dayima, a women health management platform in India.

Abbott Healthcare is a global healthcare and research company. Flurbiprofen is a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory agent prescribed for pain raising from dysmenorrhea.

Segmentation:



Global dysmenorrhea treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type which includes primary dysmenorrhea and secondary dysmenorrhea. Secondary dysmenorrhea has sub-segments namely endometriosis, adenomyosis, uterine myomas, endometrial polyps, cervical stenosis, and obstructive malformations of genital tract. On the basis of treatment the market is segmented into non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), hormonal, and combined oral contraceptive. End users are hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies and others.

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

RELATED REPORTS

Cardiac Pacemaker Market 2021 | In-depth Survey and Trend Research Report 2017-2023

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cardiac-pacemaker-market-2021-in-depth-survey-and-trend-research-report-2017-2023-2021-01-19

Wearable Materials Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Industry Analysis, Regional Outlook by 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wearable-materials-market-size-share-growth-trends-demand-industry-analysis-regional-outlook-by-2025-2021-01-19

Pharmaceutical Packaging Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Development, Growth Analysis, Top Key Players, Segmentation and Forecast by 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pharmaceutical-packaging-market-2021-industry-size-share-emerging-trends-development-growth-analysis-top-key-players-segmentation-and-forecast-by-2025-2021-01-19

Bone Cancer Treatment Market Statistics 2019 by Key Driving Factor, Dazzling Growth, Vital Players, Regions, Segments, Type, Treatment Type, Test & Outlook to 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/bone-cancer-treatment-market-statistics-2019-by-key-driving-factor-dazzling-growth-vital-players-regions-segments-type-treatment-type-test-outlook-to-2025-2021-01-23

Medical Sensors Market Development Strategies and key player analysis by Forcast Period- COVID Update Report

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-sensors-market-development-strategies-and-key-player-analysis-by-forcast-period–covid-update-report-2021-01-23

Medical Supplies Market Size Worth USD 132 Billion By 2022 | Growth Projection, Latest Trends, Regional Outlook and COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Medical Supplies Industry

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/medical-supplies-market-size-worth-usd-132-billion-by-2022-growth-projection-latest-trends-regional-outlook-and-covid-19-impact-analysis-on-medical-supplies-industry-2021-01-23

MEA Anti-Fungal Agents Market Cagr Growth Expected To Be Linear To The Skyrocketing Rise ! Predicted By 2022

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mea-anti-fungal-agents-market-cagr-growth-expected-to-be-linear-to-the-skyrocketing-rise-predicted-by-2022-2021-01-23

Capsule Market Worldwide Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2022

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/capsule-market-worldwide-analysis-size-share-growth-trends-and-forecast-2019—2022-2021-01-23

Antipsychotic Drugs Market Size Estimation, Share Analysis, Future Growth Insights, Top Key Players and Global Antipsychotic Drugs Industry Trends By 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/antipsychotic-drugs-market-size-estimation-share-analysis-future-growth-insights-top-key-players-and-global-antipsychotic-drugs-industry-trends-by-2025-2021-01-23

Pregnancy Test Kits Market Size 2021 | Growth Analysis and Share Value | Forecast To 2023

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pregnancy-test-kits-market-size-2021-growth-analysis-and-share-value-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-23