Management Consulting Services By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2018-2025

This report studies the Management Consulting Services market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Management Consulting Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global Management Consulting Services market is valued at 132600 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 177957 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.03% between 2016 and 2022.
The global Management Consulting Services market is valued at 58222 million USD in 2016 and is expected to reach 79501 million USD by the end of 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.33% between 2016 and 2022.
The major players in global Management Consulting Services market include
Deloitte Consulting
PwC
EY
KPMG
Accenture
IBM
McKinsey
Booz Allen Hamilton
The Boston Consulting Group
Bain & Company
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Management Consulting Services in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
EU
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
South America
Middle East and Africa
On the basis of product, the Management Consulting Services market is primarily split into
Operations Advisory
Strategy Advisory
HR Advisory
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Less than $500m
$500-$1bn
$1bn-$5bn
$5bn+