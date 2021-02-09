Global Dental Industry Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Dental equipment includes dental radiology equipment, dental lasers, systems & parts, laboratory machines, hygiene maintenance, dental equipment, to dental appliances, dental equipment, to dental appliances, dental equipment A dental implant (also known as an endosseous implant or fixture) is a surgical component that interfaces with the bone of the jaw or skull to support a dental prosthesis such as a crown, bridge, denture, facial prosthesis or to act as an Orthodontic anchor. Prosthodontics, also known as dental prosthetics or prosthetic dentistry, is the area of dentistry that focuses on dental prostheses.

The Dental market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2020-2025.

Under COVID-19 outbreak globally, this report provides 360 degrees of analysis from supply chain, import and export control to regional government policy and future influence on the industry. Detailed analysis about market status (2015-2020), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2020-2025), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also been included. From raw materials to end users of this industry are analyzed scientifically, the trends of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. Considering COVID-19, this report provides comprehensive and in-depth analysis on how the epidemic push this industry transformation and reform.

In COVID-19 outbreak, Chapter 2.2 of this report provides an analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the global economy and the Dental industry.

Chapter 3.7 covers the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 from the perspective of the industry chain.

In addition, chapters 7-11 consider the impact of COVID-19 on the regional economy.

The Dental market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important countries as follows:

Key players in the global Dental market covered in Chapter 12:

Aspen Dental

Shandong Huge Dental Material (HUGE)

3M

Dentium

Shandong Sinocera Functional Material

Henry Schein, Inc.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Hefei Meiya Optoelectronic Technology

Straumann Group

Shenzhen Jiahong Dental Lab

Zimmer Biomet

Implant Direct

Vivadent AG

Nobel Biocare

Bicon

Osstem

Modern Dental Group

In Chapter 4 and 14.1, on the basis of types, the Dental market from 2015 to 2025 is primarily split into:

Dental Equipment

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics

In Chapter 5 and 14.2, on the basis of applications, the Dental market from 2015 to 2025 covers:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate, historic and forecast (2015-2025) of the following regions are covered in Chapter 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 14:

North America (Covered in Chapter 7 and 14)

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe (Covered in Chapter 8 and 14)

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 9 and 14)

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia

India

Southeast Asia

Others

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 10 and 14)

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

South America (Covered in Chapter 11 and 14)

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

Chile

Others

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2025

