Global Concentrated Nitric Acid MarketInsights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Concentrated Nitric Acid

Nitric acid (HNO3) is a colorless liquid acid commonly used in the manufacturing of fertilizers utilized in the agriculture sector. Concentrated nitric acid is a form of nitric acid. In this report, nitric acid with a concentration level of 70% or more has been considered. Concentrated nitric acid is majorly used in the manufacturing of ammonium nitrate; nitrobenzene, adipic acid, trinitrotoluene, toluene disocyanate, (TDI), and nitroglycerine, which are used across major end-user industries such as explosives, agrochemicals, automotive, electrical and electronics, and others.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global concentrated nitric acid market to grow at a CAGR of 3.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global concentrated nitric acid market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Concentrated Nitric Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BASF

• DowDuPont

• Hanwha Group

• LSB Industries

• UBE INDUSTRIES

• Yara

Other prominent vendors

• DFPCL

• Plinke

• ChemChina

Market driver

• Growing demand from major end-user industries

Market trend

• Growing economy in APAC

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

