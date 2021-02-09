Global Americas Packaged Water Treatment System Market Research Report 2025

Market Highlights

The packaged water treatment plants are factory-built which can be easily transported to the site of the requirement. These are highly suitable for small to medium scale industries and for residential complexes as well. These are used to store sufficient water, which can be easily transported to the required site later. However, technologies such as membrane bioreactors and reverse osmosis are comparatively more expensive than extended aeration, but the ongoing technological advancement is expected to bring down the cost of the equipment.

The Americas packaged water treatment system market is poised to grow at 4.62% CAGR and is estimated to reach USD 3577.7 million by the end of forecast period.

Market Research Analysis

Based on type, extended aeration segment is leading the market and it is projected to grow at 5.48% CAGR during the forecast period. As extended aeration is cost-effective, it is extensively used by majority of players operating in North & South America.

Based on application, Municipal leads the packaged water treatment system market with a share of 58.8% in 2015. Factors such as increasing urbanization & the compact size of the system is driving the market.

Based on region, North America region has accounted for the highest market share of 73.52%. Factors such as increasing awareness about environment safety is also driving the market. In addition, South American countries are witnessing continuous development in the manufacturing sector which is expected to drive the packaged water treatment system market. Furthermore, various initiatives undertaken by the government to improve the health standards is also expected to boost the market.

Key Players

The key players of the Americas packaged water treatment system market are GE Water & Process Technologies (U.S.), RWL Water (U.S.), WesTech Engineering Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Loveless Inc. (U.S.), Napier-Reid Ltd. (Canada), Enviroquip (U.S.) and Corix Water System (Canada).

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Americas Packaged Water Treatment System market, tracking two market segments across two geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America and Latin America. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the Americas packaged water treatment system market by its type, application and regions.

