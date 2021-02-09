Natural Deodorants and Perfumes Market Segments, Size, Share, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Manufacturers and Global Forecast 2025

Market Forecast

Natural Deodorants and Perfumes Market size is projected to be valued at USD 19.7 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2019 and 2025. The demand for natural deodorants and perfumes is increasing with raising awareness of the advantages of chemical-free products. The natural beauty care market has registered tremendous growth in the past few years and the same trend is expected for the natural personal care products market. The key players in the market have been responsive to shifting consumer preferences and are focused on strategic acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships. For instance, in 2017, major consumer goods companies made forays into the natural deodorants and perfumes market; Unilever PLC and The Procter & Gamble Company acquired natural deodorant manufacturers Schmidt’s Naturals and Native Natural, respectively. Moreover, the key players in the market are focusing on innovative product launches such as probiotic deodorants and CBD-infused perfumes. Investments in the market are projected to have a significant impact on the natural deodorants and perfumes market size during the forecast period.

Market USP

Rising awareness of the harmful ingredients in synthetic deodorants and perfumes.

