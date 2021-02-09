Global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Finance and Accounting Outsourcing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

The key players covered in this study

Capgemini SE

Cognizant

Exlservice

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

TCS

IBM Corporation

Infosys

Serco Group Plc

Sutherland

WNS Global Services

Wipro

Datamatics

Vee Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Business Support Outsourcing Service

Specific Functions Outsourcing Service

Universal Terminal Outsourcing Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Manufacturing

Retail & Hospitality

Telecommunications

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America