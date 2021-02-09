Global DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS IMPACTING THE GLOBAL DENIM Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Denim is immensely popular across the world and has no rival. The popularity of denim material knows no bound. Leave alone the clothing, but denim accessories such as belts, bags, and shoes too perceive a vast demand. For some, denim is one of the most fashionable and a must-have wardrobe item, for some its sturdy working clothes, and some think it symbolizes disobedience. No matter what, denim has become a fashion quotient and style symbol. Denims are available in a wide variety of shades.

The rising consumer preference also attributes to comfort, low maintenance, and durability that denim materials offer. Needless to say, denim is a vigorously growing industry and the most lucrative businesses across the globe. Subsequently, the denim market garners tremendous traction worldwide. According to Market Research Future (MRFR), the global Denim Industry is expected to reach USD 128,643.1 MN by 2023, registering 4.60% CAGR during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Popularity and preference are the key factors cumulatively contributing to market growth. With rising technology upgrades, denim has evolved dramatically. Many advanced manufacturing techniques and technology-based versions of denim were seen in the market lately. While antiviral/ antimicrobial technology is profusely being used in the textile industry for healthcare textile and clothing requirements, tech-denim is gaining prominence recently.

Subsequently, industry players have started investing considerable time, efforts, and funds to put together a range of sustainable fabrics with antimicrobial properties. Denim with chlorine coated surfaces not only kills but also destroys microbes at a faster rate to avoid the transmission. Resultantly, it is expected that chlorine coated denim materials would garner immense attention during the unprecedented COVID 19 eras.

The denim sector has been adopting new digital tools for online retail and integrating more comfort-stretch technology into fabrics for some time. However, coronavirus impacts have forced the industry to come to terms with an unfamiliar retail landscape, accelerating existing retail trends. The pandemic has sped up the online evolution in the industry. The distribution closely connected to eCommerce platforms is thriving. As long as manufacturers deliver on consumers’ demand for comfort and performance, the denim industry stands a fair chance to join the casual apparel rebound.

Global Denim Market – Segments

The report is segmented into four dynamics;

By Type : Loose Fit & Slim Fit., and others.

By Consumer Group : Male and Female.

By Distribution Channel : Store-Based and Non-Store Based.

By Regions : Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

Global Denim Market – Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global denim market. The region is considered an attractive space for manufacturers, holding 34.7% of the overall market share. The largest share of the market attributes to the presence of notable industry players and a large consumer base. The North American Denim market is expected to retain its leading position throughout the review period.

Europe stands second in the global denim market. The market is driven by the strong presence of denim production facilities and well-established fashion industries. The European denim market is projected to grow at a significant rate of CAGR during the forecasted period.

