Pool Tables Market Trends, Key Drivers, Company Profile, Buinsess Study and Outlook to 2025

Market Forecast

Pool Tables Market is projected to be valued at USD 258.8 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. Pool, also known as pocket billiards, is a subcategory of cue sports played on a table with six pockets along the rails in which balls are deposited. Eight-ball, nine-ball, straight pool, and one-pocket are popular pool games played across the globe. The growing popularity of cue sports is a major factor responsible for the global pool tables market growth.

The demand for pool tables remains high in developed countries such as the US, the UK, and Germany due to the high purchasing power and strong initiatives taken by various associations to promote the sport at the global level. However, the high prices of pool tables and the popularity of alternative entertainment options such as video games and mobile games are affecting the growth of the pool tables market.

Market USP

Increasing adoption of cue sports and leisure activities.

