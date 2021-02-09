Decaf Coffee Market Opportunity, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players Analysis by 2025

Market Forecast

Decaf Coffee Market is projected to be valued at USD 21.45 Billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019 to 2025. Increasing disposable incomes and changing consumer trends in developing markets are expected to foster the demand for decaf coffee. The growing youth population prefers decaf coffee to limit their caffeine intake, which is projected to boost the growth of the global decaf coffee market. The rising demand for decaf coffee has led to the rise of several new entrants offering different varieties of decaf coffee. The increasing availability of decaf coffee in different emerging markets is anticipated to boost the global decaf coffee market size.

Market USP

Increasing awareness about the adverse effects of high intake of caffeine.

