Global ERP Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of ERP Software in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global ERP Software market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
SAP
Oracle
Sage
Infor
Microsoft
Epicor
Kronos
Concur (SAP)
IBM
Totvs
UNIT4
YonYou
NetSuite
Kingdee
Workday
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
On-premise ERP
Cloud ERP
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of ERP Software for each application, including
Manufacture
Logistics Industry
Financial
Telecommunications
Energy
????Transportation?
