Global Tyre Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Tyre in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Tyre market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Michelin
Bridgestone
Goodyear
Continental
Sumitomo
Pirelli
Yokohama
Cooper
Hankook
Toyo
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Bias Tire
Radial Tire
Belted Bias
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Tyre for each application, including
