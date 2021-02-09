Global Stem Cell Banking Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

About Stem Cell Banking

The global stem cell banking market is a closely related market to the global regenerative medicine market. Regenerative medicine is a key branch of modern medicine, which has emerged as a combination of tissue engineering and molecular biology. Regenerative medicine aims to re-engineer human cells, tissues, or organs, which can replace or restore the normal functioning of impaired cells, tissues; or organs.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global stem cell banking market to grow at a CAGR of 12.76% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global stem cell banking market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, Global Stem Cell Banking Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AMAG Pharmaceuticals

• Cordlife

• Cryo-Cell International

• Esperite

Other prominent vendors

• Cellular Dynamics International

• China Cord Blood Corporation

• Cordvida

• Cryo Stemcell

• Cryoviva India

• Cytori Therapeutics

• Lifecell

• PerkinElmer

• Reelabs

• Smart Cells International

• Stemade Biotech

• StemCyte

Market driver

• Growing prevalence of cancer

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Growing acceptance of stem cell therapies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

