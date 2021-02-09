Global ATHLEISURE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

With sports and fitness assuming the structure of a massive trend, the athleisure market is poised for long term sustained growth. As per a report launched by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global athleisure market is headed for a respectable growth rate over the forecast period (2018-2023). The prevalence of fitness culture on a global scale has given rise to athleisure fashion. Athleisure can be defined as the fusion of sportswear and fashion. Athleisure market has gained huge momentum among consumers due to which numerous fashion and luxe retailers are eyeing upon capturing a share of the global Athleisure Industry. Changing fashion trends are likely the primary driver of the market. This can be attributed to the use of outerwear which can be worn in public places, offices, malls, and so on. Advertisements as well as endorsements by athletes and celebrities can lead to high demand of the market in the coming years. The influence of social media can positively impact market growth

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7412

Regional Analysis

Region-wise, the athleisure market has been segmented into North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC).

North America is the largest athleisure market. The existence of various market players in the region coupled with the influx of various new brands in the region has provided lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. Additionally, growing disposable income and celebrity endorsements in the region has spurred the demand for high-end sports apparels which is driving the growth of the market. Moreover, presence of expertise in fabric techniques and presence of affluent consumers are other motivating factors

Europe to is a significant athleisure market and is expected to exhibit rapid growth over the forecast period. Heightened awareness regarding sports and fitness in the region has helped the market expand. Innovation in sportswear is generating more demand from the wealthy consumer base present in the region.

Also Read: http://www.comunicati.net/comunicati/aziende/finanza/662590.html

The APAC athleisure market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period. Increasing disposable income and escalated demand from millennial population in the region has favored the growth of the market. Rise in awareness about sports and fitness coupled with the availability of athleisure apparels and products in affordable price has further resulted in high sales of athleisure which has boosted the growth of the market.

Also Read: https://mrfr.tumblr.com/post/630045183141199872/athleisure-market-value-scope-growth-factors

Competitive Landscape

Human Performance Engineering (UK), Under Armour, Inc. (US), Adidas AG (Germany), Outdoorvoices (US), Isaora (US), Ten Thousand, Inc. (US), Nike, Inc. (US), Lululemon athletica (Canada), H&M (Switzerland), and Eysom (US) are the key players in the global athleisure market.

Industry Updates

July 2019 – A new athleisure line, Pompom, has been launched by Lola Rykiel. The collection is set to hit the retail stores in November and contains biker shorts, bold pops of pink, and pieces that is something different from normal athleisure products which are minimal in design.

ALSO READ: https://nita08.kinja.com/aerostructures-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-cagr-o-1845547469?rev=1604317609600

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

ALSO READ: https://topsitenet.com/article/558402-aerostructures-market-is-estimated-to-register-a-cagr-of-nearly-61-during-the-/

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)