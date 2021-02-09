Global 3D Imaging Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Market Highlights

Market Research Future (MRFR) confirms that the 3D imaging market 2020 can touch an approximate valuation of USD 36 Billion by 2023. MRFR also believes that the market can potentially advance at a significant rate of 28% between 2017 and 2023 (appraisal period). We will provide covid-19 impact analysis with the report, offering an extensive market evaluation post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Key Boosters and Main Challenges

The COVID-19 outbreak has left a number of industries high and dry, with the information and communication technology (ICT) industry being no exception. Most of the manufacturing operations have been halted in light of the lockdown imposed by governments, and important conferences and events have been cancelled. The pandemic has also managed to affect the supply chain of global ICT leaders such as Intel, IBM, Qualcomm and Apple, to name a few. The ICT industry can make a strong comeback in the coming years, with many of its associated markets striving to gain impetus despite the SARS-CoV-2 outbreak. One such market is that of the 3D imaging technology, which finds extensive use in industries like healthcare, media and entertainment and more.

In the healthcare sector, 3D medical imaging is used to facilitate complex surgeries with better access to vital organs that are generally hard to reach. The technology also helps doctors with beforehand operation planning using data visualization. Moreover, with the increasing demand for virtual reality along with the rising use of 4D technology in emerging countries, the 3D imaging market is expected to perform decently despite the COVID-19 impact on the global economy.

It is believed that following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, applications of 3D imaging in the media and entertainment industry has increased tremendously. The 3D imaging software market growth is also boosted by the technology’s surging use in designing, planning, facial identification and modeling, and more in various sectors. Related technologies such as 3D cameras, 3D printing, 3D viewing glasses and others are also observing significant demand across diverse industries, which can mean massive market growth.

Segmentation:

3D imaging market report offers a comprehensive segmentation depending on industry, hardware, display technologies as well as imaging solutions.

The industries deploying the 3D imaging technology are architecture and engineering, media and entertainment, defense and security, healthcare and medical and industrial imaging solutions, among others. Among these, the highest share in the market can be procured by the healthcare segment, as a result of the technological innovations in magnetic resonance hardware, 3D volumetric reconstruction software and scanning protocols.

The hardware-based categories include 3D sensor as well as 3D display.

Display technologies studied in the report are holography, auto-stereoscopy, stereoscopy, anaglyph and volumetric display.

Imaging solutions covered in the research are anaglyphy, image reconstruction, layout and animation, 3D rendering, 3D modeling and 3D sensing.

Regional Analysis

The 3D imaging market size and the latest trends are covered across primary regions of APAC or Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and RoW or the Rest of the World.

North America has taken the lead in the global market for 3D imaging, thanks to the high number of research and development activities by some of the most well-known players. The alarming surge in cases of chronic diseases coupled with the easy access to the latest healthcare facilities also contributes to the market development in the region. Industrial automation along with various other emerging end users such as security surveillance, architecture engineering provide investment opportunities to the leading vendors in the regional market.

The European market benefits from the prominence of the engineering and architecture industry and the mounting sales of consumer electronics among consumers. The frequent RD activities to facilitate innovations in the 3D imaging field along with the deployment of the latest IT technologies such as AI and IoT can also boost the market profits in the region.

APAC can race ahead at the fastest rate, backed by emerging countries like India and China that hold a lot of promise for renowned companies, on account massive populations base along with the frequent technological advancements in entertainment, healthcare, consumer electronics and industrial automation, and more.

Renowned Vendors

Renowned vendors listed in the report are Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lockheed Martin Corporations (US), Google Inc (US), TomTec Imaging Systems GMBH (Germany), Konica Minolta Inc (Japan), Agilent Technologies (US), Hewlett Packard Company (US), Philips Healthcare Informatics Inc (US), GE Healthcare Inc (US), Able Software Corporation (US), to list a few.

Recent Update

May 2020

Researchers from the Tel Aviv University or TAU have developed a 3D imaging technology that can help doctors identify the best-quality sperm to inject into an egg. The use of this technology during the IVF treatment can boost the woman’s chances of conceiving and deliver a healthy baby.

