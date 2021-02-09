Global Laundry Accessories Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Laundry Accessories market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Laundry Accessories market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Laundry Reel

Board Hanger

Chrome Hamper

Paper Storage Bag

Washing Machine Drum

Drying Rack

Lint Filter

Base

Market segment by Application, split into

Home Use

Commercial

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Laundry Accessories market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Laundry Accessories market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Garment Racks Etc

All Racks, Inc.

SONGMICS

Deco Brothers

Simple Houseware

Ollieroo

Sumsung

LG

Bosch

Siemens

Whirlpool

