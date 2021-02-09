Global Clickstream Analytics Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2021

Market Highlights

The global clickstream analytics market is expected to exhibit a strong 11% CAGR over the forecast period from 2017 to 2023, according to the latest research report from Market Research Future (MRFR). The global clickstream analytics market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.3 billion by 2023, according to the report. The report presents a detailed analysis of the major drivers and restraints affecting the global clickstream analytics market and presents a detailed forecast of the likely impact of these factors on the market over the forecast period. The major players operating in the global clickstream analytics market are also profiled in the report in order to provide readers with a clear overview of the competitive landscape of the global clickstream analytics market. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global clickstream analytics market is also studied in the report.

A clickstream, also known as a click path, is a list of URLs a user visits. The study of the path a user takes through the internet can reveal significant data about the user’s preferences and choices. Thus, clickstream analytics has emerged as a highly valuable tool for companies looking to exploit a user’s internet history in order to present them with relevant options for shopping and other activities. Clickstream analytics can be used as a powerful tool to create data logs that can be collated and analyzed for future use. However, gathering relevant and useful insights from these data logs can be quire challenging, as the data logs can be in a semi-structured format. This can cause significant delays in the analysis of data logs, as well as increasing the cost of the operations. This is a key restraint on the global clickstream analytics market. The complexity of these data logs is also a key restraint on the global clickstream analytics market. However, companies in the global clickstream analytics market are constantly working to make clickstream analytics and data log analysis easier and more convenient. So, further developments are expected in this field in the coming years.

The growing demand for ecommerce is a major driver for the global clickstream analytics market. Ecommerce sites find clickstream analytics highly useful, as they can present the users with relevant shopping options based on their search history. Clickstream analytics also take into account when a user visits certain webpages. This information can also present ecommerce websites with useful analytics as to what a user prefers and when to present which options to them.

Segmentation:

The global clickstream analytics market size is segmented on the basis of type, service, application, deployment, end user, and region.

By type, the global clickstream analytics market is segmented into software, services, and others. The software segment holds a major share in the global clickstream analytics market and is likely to retain its key share over the forecast period. The services segment is also an important part of the global clickstream analytics market.

By service, the global clickstream analytics market is segmented into managed services, professional services, consulting services, deployment and integration, and support and maintenance.

By application, the global clickstream analytics market is segmented into click path optimization, website/application optimization, basket analysis and personalization, traffic analysis, and others.

By deployment, the global clickstream analytics market is segmented into on-premise and on demand.

By end use vertical, the global clickstream analytics market is segmented into government, BFSI, travel and hospitality, IT and telecommunications, retail and ecommerce, energy and utilities, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, and others.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds the largest share in the global clickstream analytics market, followed by Europe. The presence of several leading players in these regions is the major driver for the regional clickstream analytics market in North America and Europe.

Key Players

Leading players in the global clickstream analytics market include Vlocity Inc., Webtrends Corporation, Verto Analytics, Talend, Splunk, Jumpshot, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Connexity, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google, AT Internet, and Adobe Systems.

